Outgoing head of CCD COE to take up job at Estonian cyber firm

"This definitely is an exciting challenge, as in my new job all the fields that I have come in touch with during my career thus far will come together -- matters of security, defense and international affairs, and most recently the realm of cyber threats," Maigre told.

"Considering that the cyber exercises of CybExer Technologies earned high NATO acclaim this spring, international interest in this company is big and I wish to make my contribution to the continuation of this success story," she said.

Maigre has worked at the Estonian ministries of foreign affairs and defense. In 2005-2007, she worked as deputy head of the representation of NATO in Ukraine. Maigre started work as security adviser to Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves in 2012 and continued serving in that position under President Kersti Kaljulaid in 2016-2017. She has also worked in the policy planning unit of the NATO secretary general at the alliance headquarters and as fellow at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) in Tallinn. Maigre started work as head of the NATO CCD COE on Aug. 30, 2017.

Col. Jaak Tarien, commander of Estonian Air Force for the past six years, will assume the post of director of the CCD COE as of Sept. 1, 2018.

CybExer Technologies is a leading Estonian exporter of cyber security solutions that has provided a wide range of solutions to almost 20 foreign governments and international organizations. One of the most sought-after products in CybExer's portfolio is the world's only cyber training environment for large-scale and sophisticated cyber security exercises which has received wide recognition and critical acclaim within international defense structures.

CybExer is an operating partner of Estonian and foreign enterprises for the assessment of their cyber security risk environment as well as the conceptualization of incident and crisis response.

In January this year Klaid Magi, head of the Incident Response Department (CERT-EE) at the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA), joined the team of CybExer Technologies.