Estonian Cell to buy production technology from Valmet for EUR 10 mln

Valmet has received an order from Estonian Cell and the order is to be executed in two stages, Valmet said. In the first stage, Valmet will upgrade Estonian Cell's existing pulp mill plant, which should result in increased production volume and reduced consumption of steam, fresh water and chemicals.





In the second stage, Valmet will deliver a slab press and conveyor systems with connecting control system. The new machinery will boost production capacity and make the line more cost-efficient. The second stage will increase the annual production volume.





Valmet does not disclose the exact cost of the deal, but the investment of a project with such a size will be between 5 mln and 10 mln euros. The new machines should start operating in the second quarter of 2019.





Estonian Cell announced in June it would invest 20 mln euros in increasing production to 185,000 euros a year in connection with the adoption of a law which reduces the excise duty of large consumers of electricity. In 2017 the company's aspen pulp output was 171,000 tons.