Friday, 10.08.2018, 16:51
Estonian Cell to buy production technology from Valmet for EUR 10 mln
Valmet has
received an order from Estonian Cell
and the order is to be executed in two stages, Valmet said. In the first stage, Valmet will upgrade Estonian
Cell's existing pulp mill plant, which should result in increased
production volume and reduced consumption of steam, fresh water and chemicals.
In the second stage, Valmet
will deliver a slab press and conveyor systems with connecting control system.
The new machinery will boost production capacity and make the line more
cost-efficient. The second stage will increase the annual production volume.
Valmet does not
disclose the exact cost of the deal, but the investment of a project with such
a size will be between 5 mln and 10 mln euros. The new machines should start
operating in the second quarter of 2019.
Estonian Cell
announced in June it would invest 20 mln euros in increasing production to
185,000 euros a year in connection with the adoption of a law which reduces the
excise duty of large consumers of electricity. In 2017 the company's aspen pulp
output was 171,000 tons.
