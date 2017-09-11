Innovations, Internet, Lithuania, Russia, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 10:55
Lithuania's Cyber Security Center recommends against using Yandex.Taxi app
"The NCSC under the Ministry of National Defense is
carrying out a comprehensive security analysis of the Yandex.Taxi app. Until specific facts on the app's security are not
identified, the NCSC recommends against installing it onto your devices,"
it said.
"It is especially important that this app is not used in
devices of Lithuanian civil servants and officials and national defense system
employees".
The ministry emphasized that the Yandex.Taxi app requests access to a large amount of sensitive
information and permission to use such functions of a user's device
as activating its camera or microphone or managing its wireless network
access.
Based on the terms of use of the app, data from a
user's device are stored on the servers of the organization, which is
headquartered in Russia, and may be provided to public bodies, regulatory
authorities, courts and other third parties, the ministry said.
Lithuania's intelligence bodies said in their National
Threat Assessment 2018 report that Russia's intelligence and security
services (RISS) "are legally authorized and technically capable to gain
access to the data of Russian and foreign citizens who use Russian social
network platforms".
"The communication and IT service providers in Russia
are obliged to store and submit to respective institutions data about Russian
citizens which is stored in servers on the Russian territory", they said.
"The threat of personal data leakage to RISS is
relevant to all individuals including foreign citizens who use
Russian social networks and email services, such as odnoklasniki,
mail.ru, yandex etc."
Vilnius Mayor Remigijus
Simasius and MP Audronius Azubalis
last week asked the State Security Department for information on whether Yandex.Taxi's activities in Lithuania do
not pose a threat to Lithuania's national security.
The Yandex.Taxi app
was launched in Vilnius last Thursday. The company's representatives say it has
300 cars in the Lithuanian capital.
Yandex.Taxi says
that it is an international company registered in Amsterdam, although its
IT specialists are based in Moscow.
