Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads

In addition to updating existing information on Google Maps, the objective of Google this time is to record the imagery of the roads between Estonian towns and cities.





Google Street View exploration now covers 85 countries around the globe, including parts of the Arctic and Antarctica. At the tap of a button, users can be transported to millions of places and take a 360-degree look around as if they were standing right there.





Like before, Google has taken measures to protect people's privacy and will process the entire recorded material prior to its publication to blur people's faces and car number plates. If one nevertheless finds that someone's privacy has been breached, they can notify Google by clicking on the Report a Problem field in the lower right corner of the screen. In such case the imagery will be subjected to additional processing or removed entirely from the system.





Google cars will tour Estonia during one month starting on July 25 and their movement can be followed in real time.