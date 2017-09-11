Analytics, Innovations, Internet, Latvia, Lithuania, Rating, Technology
Lithuanian and Latvian foreign ministers in the 10 Best Connected World Leaders 2018
Even the Chinese government’s State Council Information
Office maintains a presence on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, and seven Chinese
embassies as well as one Chinese ambassador are now active on Twitter.
Facebook is the second-most popular network among government
leaders and it is where they have the biggest audiences. The heads of
government and foreign ministers of 179 countries are present on the platform,
representing 93 percent of all UN member states. Instagram has become the
third-most popular social network for governments and 81 percent of all UN
member states have set up an account many of which are sharing daily Instagram
stories.
Undeniably, Donald Trump has made the biggest impact on
Twitter since taking office on January 20, 2017. @realDonaldTrump is the most followed
world leader with more than 52 million followers. He has garnered by far the
most interactions over the past 12 months, and his tweets average more than
20,000 retweets. He has posted the most
retweeted tweet of any world leader, ‘slamming’ what he describes
as “fake news CNN.”
Creating Mutual Connections
In March 2018 the press spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in Washington suggested establishing mutual Twitter relations between the U.S. State Department and the Russian Embassy in Washington to allow for Direct Messaging since “Twitter seems to be more reliable & quicker communication channel (under your gov control) on urgent issues.” However, the @StateDept did not reply to the request and is not following @RusEmbUSA or @MFA_Russia.
For the past three years, the EU External Action Service (@EU_eeas) has been the
best-connected foreign office, mutually following 132 foreign ministries and
world leaders. The UK @ForeignOffice has
moved into second place with 130 mutual connections, overtaking the Russian
Foreign Ministry @MFA_Russia with
126 mutual connections. The foreign ministries of Germany, Iceland, Israel,
Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Norway all have more than 100 mutual
connections. The Latvian Foreign Ministry took the honorable 10th place among
the world leaders with 99 mutual connections with ministries and world leaders
The existence of mutual connections on Twitter is a good
indicator of the state of the diplomatic relations between two countries or the
personal relations between their leaders.
While the Twitter accounts of the @WhiteHouse and @POTUS are
the two most popular among their peers, followed by 290 and 250 world leaders
respectively, they are giving all other world leaders the cold shoulder. The
Trump @WhiteHouse is
mutually following the @Cabinet, @POTUS and @realDonaldTrump accounts,
but the White House is no longer following Russian Prime Minister @MedvedevRussiaE nor
the UK’s @Number10govaccounts
as the @ObamaWhiteHouse did.
Despite President Trump’s decision to leave the Iran nuclear
deal, the U.S. State Department is unilaterally following eight other world
leaders, including Iran’s President @HassanRouhani and
Foreign Minister @JZarif,
in an attempt to establish relations between the United States and Iran on
Twitter.
On May 26, 2015,
the State Department used Twitter to re-establish ties with its Cuban
counterpart and the Cuban Foreign Ministry reciprocated several hours later,
two months before the official re-establishment of diplomatic relations.
The State Department enjoys mutual Twitter relations with 54
other leaders, mainly foreign ministries, and it is unilaterally followed by
210 other world leaders, including the Russian Foreign Ministry, but it hasn’t
reciprocated Moscow’s overture yet.
Being mutually connected on Twitter is not only a courteous
gesture, but also allows these leaders to direct message to each other and to
have private conversations on Twitter, a feature which can also be turned on by
default. Several foreign offices have used this channel to reach out to peers
and other influencers to set the record straight or to coordinate their digital
campaigns.
Twitter allows smaller countries to make valuable
connections with their peers. The Foreign Ministry of Peru (@CancilleriaPeru) and
the Danish Foreign Ministry (@DanishMFA) have made a
conscious effort to establish mutual connections on Twitter, unilaterally
following 430 and 381 other world leaders, respecitvely. The Swedish Foreign
Ministry (@SweMFA)
unilaterally follows 253 world leaders in the hopes of tweeting with other
world leaders.
