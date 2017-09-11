Foreign experts find error slowing down e-health system in Latvia

Caksa did not specify how much repairing the system would cost, she only said that the Health Ministry's budget section for the e-health system would not be exceeded, and that the experts were paid on an hourly basis.





According to Caksa, it became clear in two or three months after the launch of the e-health system that something was slowing it down each day around noon. International experts were hired to find out what was wrong, and last week they found the main error in one of the e-health system's modules that was slowing the system down. The experts said that repairing the system would take two months.





Overall, e-health system is an example of how things should not be done, said Caksa. She apologized to all system users that the system was not as good as they expected.





In the meantime, a new database of persons who are eligible to state-paid healthcare services will not be a "Frankenstein" made up of many different parts, which is what the e-health system is, therefore Caksa is optimistic that the new system would work better.