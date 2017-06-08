Estonia, Internet, Legislation, Technology
Estonia's Environment Ministry starts restoring e-services
The ministry's information technology department is first planning to get emhi.ee and ilmateenistus.ee, environments forwarding weather data, as well as the domain's internal e-services to function. Restoring the work of the Land Board's website and map applications may take the most time as the corresponding part of the server base bore the most damages.
Marko Arula, director of the Ministry of the Environment's information technology department, said that significant data was most probably not lost during the fire as the data has been backed up.
The emergency center received a call concerning a fire in the Land Board's building at 51 Mustamae Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday. Rescuers who arrived at the scene detected an alarm in the server base. Nobody was harmed in the accident and people had been evacuated from the building.
According to a press officer of the North rescue center, the fire started from the backup power source, or the UPS system.
The server of the Ministry of the Environment's domain is located on the premises of the Land Board. After the fire, most of the websites of the institutions within the ministry's domain were unavailable.
