Tuesday, 10.04.2018, 06:28
Bite buys 2 Latvian tech companies
10.04.2018
Bite Lietuva, a Lithuanian telecoms company controlled by the global private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, has purchased two Latvian technologies companies, informs LETA/BNS.
Bite Latvia of the Bite group has bought Latvia's Stream
Networks and its subsidiary Latnet
Serviss. Clearance from Latvia's
competition authorities was secured last week, Bite said.
"The deal will allow merging the strengths of both parties – Bite's know-how in development of smart
solutions and a reliable network with the experience of Stream Networks and Latnet Serviss in the development and
introduction of customized technological solutions," Pranas Puisys, CEO at Bite
Lietuva, said in a press release.
The two Latvian companies develop various technological solutions and
provide data transmission services.
Stream Networks launched operations in 2007 and purchased one of Latvia's first
Internet providers, Latnet Serviss,
in 2014. The companies, which currently have a total of 48 employees
