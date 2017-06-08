Health, Internet, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine, Technology
Audit: there has been inefficient project management, lack of supervision in implementation of e-health project
Krumina said that the sector had not defined its requirements during the
implementation process, a number of different developers were involved, there
was a rotation of employees. The implementation time was too long, and also
there were problems because a decision was made to introduce the system at once
instead of gradually as it happened in Estonia, for example.
The chief auditor said that Latvia should learn a lesson from the e-health
project and other large projects because this is not the only problematic
large-scale project in Latvia. Latvia should consider development of a
professional work group for management of large projects.
According to Krumina, the e-health system has been introduced, but it does
not yet provide all the possible benefits. She said it is not right that the
e-health system is offering a wide range of services, but just two of its
functions are used actively – sick notes and e-prescriptions. The reason for it
is that the requirement for the project was introduction of the e-health system
as opposed to its usability.
Krumina said that since 2003 when work on the e-health system started, EUR
15 million have been invested in the project, most of it financing from the EU
funds. Another EUR 10 million will still be invested in its development.
As reported, using the new e-health system became mandatory for all
healthcare institutions for prescribing government-funded medicines and issuing
sick notes in Latvia on January 1 this year. Initially there were many
complaints about the new system being too slow and other malfunctions.
The Health Ministry underscores that at present operations of the system
have been improved considerably.
The e-health system has been included in the list of
the IT critical infrastructure, Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis (Greens/Farmers), said at a joint meeting of several parliamentary
committees.
It means that the e-health system and the data it
contains have become the matter of national security.
Under the Law on National Security, the list of the IT
critical infrastructure is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and represents
a state secret. The IT critical infrastructure must be protected to ensure the
basic functions vital for the state and the population and to secure integrity,
availability and confidentiality of the particular infrastructure.
The Latvian information technology security incident
response institution, Cert.lv, said it was cooperating with the officials
responsible for security of the IT critical infrastructure, informing them
about threats and vulnerabilities, handling the IT security incidents and
organizing training about IT security.
