Thursday, 15.02.2018
Estonian PM invites South Korea to Tallinn digital summit

"Estonia
and South Korea are united both by similar values as well as similar
challenges. We are rapidly developing digital societies and e-governance
pioneers, which is also why we belong to the Digital 5 network with the United
Kingdom, Israel and New Zealand. The stronger we, as e-nations, sense cyber
threats," Ratas said.
Development of digital society more broadly will be
discussed by representatives of Estonia, South Korea and other nations of
Digital 5 already at a summit in Wellington, New Zealand on Feb. 21-22. Estonia
will be represented at the summit by Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo.
The prime ministers of Estonia and South Korea agreed
that trade relations between the two countries need to be intensified.
"Estonia's open economy and transparent
investment environment definitely are of interest for South Korean investors.
Cooperation with Gyeonggi province, which supports information technology
companies, creates preconditions for growth in investments," Ratas said.
South Koreans have also well received the Estonian
e-residency program, which has received approximately 600 applications from
that country. From the end of last year e-residents are able to get their
electronic ID-card at a visa center in Seoul, the first location of issuance of
Estonian e-resident digital IDs worldwide.
The digital ID center for e-residents in Seoul, where
the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board issues digital IDs for e-residents
via a private enterprise as a pilot project, was opended by Estonian
President Kersti Kaljulaid last week.
The two prime ministers also discussed the complex
security situation in the Asia-Pacific region, sanctions on North Korea and
possibilities to bring down the tensions through dialogue.
