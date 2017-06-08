Forum, Investments, Latvia, Technology, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.02.2018, 17:49
EcoMin: Latvian startups may start work at Silicon Valley
In his words, Latvian representation is located in WeWork co-working space,
which is a global shared space platform for innovative and fast-growing
technology start-up companies. "The biggest benefit for Latvian companies
is WeWork international presence with representative offices in 150 places in
more than 50 cities worldwide. This means Latvian start-ups will be able to
utilize any of WeWork’s shared offices in any of their locations as well as
business networking and collaboration opportunities with other start-ups around
the world," said Aseradens.
The Economics Ministry said that the start-up representative office in
Silicon Valley will double as the representative office of the Investment and
Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) in the US, currently headed by Toms Zvidrins. The services provided to
new companies from Latvia will include free access to the work space and
opportunities that come with this model of work environment. Additionally, the
new companies from Latvia can receive consultations about possibilities to
operate in the Silicon Valley.
LIAA this year plans several trade missions and events, including a trade
mission to the US in March.
- 09.02.2018 In 2017, foreign trade turnover in Latvia rose by 12.4%
- 09.02.2018 Латвийские дорожники поставили двойку правительству Кучинскиса
- 09.02.2018 Conexus Baltic Grid хочет повысить привлекательность Инчукалнского газохранилища
- 09.02.2018 Elimination of vacant jobs not to count during public administration reform in Latvia
- 09.02.2018 Рига вошла в пятерку лучших туристических маршрутов 2018 года в Европе
- 09.02.2018 Eesti Energia introduces industry digitalization to EU Commission
- 09.02.2018 Illegal employment grows in construction, transport in Latvia
- 09.02.2018 Riga Beer Quarter opens as new tourist destination
- 09.02.2018 PM: Latvia, Belarus can successfully cooperate in transport, logistics, tourism, ICT
- 09.02.2018 Port of Riga presented in Germany as an attractive destination for sailing tourism