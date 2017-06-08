EcoMin: Latvian startups may start work at Silicon Valley

In his words, Latvian representation is located in WeWork co-working space, which is a global shared space platform for innovative and fast-growing technology start-up companies. "The biggest benefit for Latvian companies is WeWork international presence with representative offices in 150 places in more than 50 cities worldwide. This means Latvian start-ups will be able to utilize any of WeWork’s shared offices in any of their locations as well as business networking and collaboration opportunities with other start-ups around the world," said Aseradens.

The Economics Ministry said that the start-up representative office in Silicon Valley will double as the representative office of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) in the US, currently headed by Toms Zvidrins. The services provided to new companies from Latvia will include free access to the work space and opportunities that come with this model of work environment. Additionally, the new companies from Latvia can receive consultations about possibilities to operate in the Silicon Valley.

LIAA this year plans several trade missions and events, including a trade mission to the US in March.