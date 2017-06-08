Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Security, Technology
Friday, 26.01.2018, 21:00
PACE report highlights Estonia's achievements in e-governance
The head of the Estonian delegation and the vice president of the PACE Marianne Mikko said that the report on
Estonia concluded that the democratic institutions in Estonia respect the rules
of the Council of Europe, and that Estonia is honoring its obligations as a
member state. "I am very happy to see that Estonia's achievements in
e-governance and cyber defence have been noted and highlighted in the
report," Mikko said.
The report also discusses relations between Estonia and Russia, the
situation of the Russian-speaking minority, and issues of citizenship.
"Estonia is encouraged to work on reducing the unemployment and social
marginalization of ethnic minorities, as well as on reducing the number of
stateless persons, including by simplifying the naturalization process for
long-term residents," Mikko said.
The report calls on Estonia to join the European Charter for Regional or
Minority Languages. Member of the delegation Raivo Aeg said that Estonia has
not done this because Russian is not a minority language or an endangered
language in Estonia. "The Estonian legislation ensures broader
opportunities to use the Russian language than the charter," Aeg said. He
added that, instead of this, Estonia needs to solve the issue of getting a
larger part of the Russian-speaking community to learn the national language
and to get better integrated into the Estonian society.
Other topics at the PACE sub-meeting this week include protection of
minority languages, basic citizen's income, humanitarian consequences of war in
Ukraine, Turkish military intervention in Syria, and the role of the Council of
Europe in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.
The Estonian delegation includes Marianne Mikko, Raivo Aeg, Andres Herkel,
Eerik-Niiles Kross, Jaak Madison, and Tiit
Terik.
Formed in 1949, the Council of Europe is an organization with the aim of
promoting democracy and protecting human rights and the principle of the state
based on the rule of law. The Council of Europe currently has 47 members, the
only European country that is not a member is Belarus. PACE is Europe's
oldest international parliamentary assembly, the first sitting of which took
place on Aug. 10, 1949.
