Thursday, 11.01.2018, 23:22
PM: science should be used more to develop Estonia's economy
According to Ratas, Estonian science is in good shape – it is
internationally competitive, forward-looking, and serves society in a number of
different ways, spokespeople for the government said.
"It is difficult to overestimate the effect of our national research
on the development of language and culture, the effect of the expert opinions
of researchers on the attitudes of the broader public or the security of the
state," Ratas said in the parliament on Wednesday, providing an overview
of the state of research and development.
According to the prime minister, the goal of Estonia's Competitiveness
Strategy is to raise the productivity of workers to 80 percent by 2020.
According to Eurostat, Estonia has had little luck in recent years with this
indicator. "In order to improve the situation, the government, for its
part, will make the effort to resolve worries concerning the labor market,
education and health care, and to support businesses, but more is needed – a
common effort by all of the parties involved," he emphasized.
Ratas said that, on the one hand, low and medium quality value-added
products and services are being created and exported and, on the other hand,
research by Estonian researchers is often not associated with the development
of those same products and services. According to him, much of it has to do
with the fact that the pressure by companies on the selection of research
topics has been weak. In this way, the utilization of research potential in
changing the structure of Estonia's economy into one that is more
research-intensive has been underutilized, he added.
"Investments in development activities are expensive, risky and have a
long payback time, which is why they tend to be deferred. Under conditions in
which wage growth and the labor shortage have reached a critical limit,
Estonian companies are increasingly thinking about how to raise productivity
with the help of new technologies and knowledge," Ratas said.
According to him, the inclusion of researchers in the creation and
development of new products and services must be promoted. "By raising the
incomes of researchers and improving working conditions, we can motivate them
to pay greater attention to the projects of companies, and state measures will
help companies to mitigate the mentioned high risks. The broader public in
general will win when it comes to the most capable companies, in the form of
better job opportunities as well as tax revenue," Ratas said, adding that
it is important that scientific potential is also better used, in terms of the
development of the state, when it comes to making national decisions.
According to Ratas, he therefore believes it is important that the message
to researchers regarding the expectations of the state, as well as companies,
is much clearer than it currently is. "This message does not arise on its
own, and it is here that the state can assume a driving role and, in
cooperation with the private sector, set clearer priorities," he said.
According to Ratas, the more widespread adoption of new knowledge requires
a change in attitudes and values. "A knowledge-based society means the
ability to recognize, adjust, adapt and adopt the use of new capabilities.
Therefore, we must ourselves become smarter, more clever and creative by
stepping out of our comfort zone and not being satisfied with mediocrity. This
can only happen if we work together: taking stock of and using the knowledge
that exists in our country," he added.
