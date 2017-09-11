Lithuanian president calls on transport minister to resign

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called on Thursday on Jaroslav Narkevic to resign as the country's transport minister, informed LETA/BNS.

"The president can no longer trust this minister and believes that he must step down," Povilas Maciulis, a presidential adviser, told reporters at the Presidential Palace.

According to the advisor, Nauseda expects Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis to make a principled decision.





Narkevic has faced a barrage of criticism from the opposition lately for his decision to fire the management board of Lietuvos Pastas (Lithuanian Post), for his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, for approving funding for certain road upgrades, and other issues.





The opposition Liberal Movement and the Social Democratic Party are initiating aa interpellation motion against the minister.





He was nominated for the post of transport minister by the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian Families Alliance which joined the government coalition following last summer's presidential election.