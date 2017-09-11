Legislation, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 28.11.2019, 12:46
Lithuanian president calls on transport minister to resign
"The president can no longer trust this minister and believes that he must step down," Povilas Maciulis, a presidential adviser, told reporters at the Presidential Palace.
According to the advisor, Nauseda expects Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis to make a principled decision.
Narkevic has faced a barrage of criticism from the opposition lately for his decision to fire the management board of Lietuvos Pastas (Lithuanian Post), for his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, for approving funding for certain road upgrades, and other issues.
The opposition Liberal Movement and the Social Democratic Party are initiating aa interpellation motion against the minister.
He was nominated for the post of transport minister by the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania–Christian Families Alliance which joined the government coalition following last summer's presidential election.
- 28.11.2019 Used clothes startup Vinted becomes Lithuania's 1st 'unicorn'
- 28.11.2019 Klaipeda FEZ companies responsible for 3% of Lithuania's exports and FDI
- 28.11.2019 Procurement Oversight Bureau Ruling on Latvian Railways Bid for Tenders Worth EUR 35.92 Million
- 28.11.2019 Стартап Vinted --первый "единорог" в Литве
- 28.11.2019 Riga Central Market terminates lease agreement with company suspected of illegal trade in excise goods
- 27.11.2019 В Клайпеду доставлен новый крупный груз СПГ
- 27.11.2019 После известия о вето Турции на планы обороны президент Литвы надеется на НАТО
- 27.11.2019 МОН предлагает провести новые выборы ректора Латвийского Университета
- 27.11.2019 Литва становится центром координации финансовых технологий в формате 17+1
- 27.11.2019 A Network of Fintech Coordinators under the 17 + 1 Cooperation Format between Central and Eastern European Countries and China is Created in Lithuania