Analytics, Cargo, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.10.2019, 22:32
Latvian ports' cargo turnover down 3% in nine months
Bulk cargo accounted for the majority of
cargo transhiped through Latvian ports during the first nine months of 2019,
amounting to 26.429 mln tons, a decrease of 2% on the respective period of
2018. This included 13.605 mln tons of coal (8.6% decrease), 3.729 mln tons of
grain and grain products, up 6%, 1.729 mln tons of chemical bulk cargo (14.2%
down), and 1.373 mln tons of wood chips (up by 21.8%).
Liquid cargo turnover totaled 11.03 mln tons,
which is 3.7% less than a year ago. During the first nine months of 2019,
Latvian ports handled 10.379 mln tons of oil products, a fall of 4% as compared
to the first nine months of 2018.
General cargo turnover at Latvian ports
decreased 5% to 9.79 mln tons.
The Riga Port handled 23.915 mln tons of
cargo during the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of 10.5% on the first
nine months of 2018. Ventspils Port's cargo turnover amounted to 16.602 mln
tons (10.1% increase), and Liepaja Port's turnover to 5.314 mln tons (3.8%
decrease).
Of the small Latvian ports, Skulte Port
achieved the highest cargo turnover of 776,100 tons in January-September this
year (4.6% increase on the first nine months of 2018), followed by Mersrags
Port (347,200 tons, 5.4% increase), and Salacgriva Port (250,000 tons, 6.9%
increase).
In total, Latvian small ports transhiped
1.418 mln tons of cargo in the first nine months of last year, an increase of 1
% on the same period last year.
- 11.10.2019 Estonia: Corporate debt is growing more slowly than the economy is
- 11.10.2019 About 50 employees of Stockmann department store catch stomach infection
- 11.10.2019 Rail freight in Latvia down 12.4% in nine months
- 11.10.2019 Russian embassy in Riga reports on hacker attack on its e-mail system
- 11.10.2019 Латвия сделала резервы для Brexit
- 11.10.2019 50 работников магазина Stockmann заболели кишечной инфекцией
- 11.10.2019 Беларусь не уходит из Литвы
- 11.10.2019 Оборот грузоперевозок Tallinna Sadam в третьем квартале упал на 22%
- 11.10.2019 В сентябре уровень зарегистрированной безработицы поднялся до 4,8%
- 11.10.2019 Индикатор цен на жилье SEB: больше половины жителей Латвии прогнозируют рост цен на недвижимость