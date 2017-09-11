Latvian ports' cargo turnover down 3% in nine months

Latvian ports' cargo turnover in January-September this year amounted to 47.249 mln tons, which is 3% less than in the first half of 2018, according to the Transport Ministry's data.

Bulk cargo accounted for the majority of cargo transhiped through Latvian ports during the first nine months of 2019, amounting to 26.429 mln tons, a decrease of 2% on the respective period of 2018. This included 13.605 mln tons of coal (8.6% decrease), 3.729 mln tons of grain and grain products, up 6%, 1.729 mln tons of chemical bulk cargo (14.2% down), and 1.373 mln tons of wood chips (up by 21.8%).

Liquid cargo turnover totaled 11.03 mln tons, which is 3.7% less than a year ago. During the first nine months of 2019, Latvian ports handled 10.379 mln tons of oil products, a fall of 4% as compared to the first nine months of 2018.

General cargo turnover at Latvian ports decreased 5% to 9.79 mln tons.

The Riga Port handled 23.915 mln tons of cargo during the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of 10.5% on the first nine months of 2018. Ventspils Port's cargo turnover amounted to 16.602 mln tons (10.1% increase), and Liepaja Port's turnover to 5.314 mln tons (3.8% decrease).

Of the small Latvian ports, Skulte Port achieved the highest cargo turnover of 776,100 tons in January-September this year (4.6% increase on the first nine months of 2018), followed by Mersrags Port (347,200 tons, 5.4% increase), and Salacgriva Port (250,000 tons, 6.9% increase).

In total, Latvian small ports transhiped 1.418 mln tons of cargo in the first nine months of last year, an increase of 1 % on the same period last year.