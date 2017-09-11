Analytics, Financial Services, Insurance, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.03.2019, 11:46
Situation on Latvian roads this year is the worst one in past five or ten years
The company said that by March 19, Balta received 248 claims, at the same time, the aggregate amount of indemnities reached EUR 100,000, which is almost the same as in a whole years in the past five years.
“Latvian drivers are used to a situation that winter and spring usually are the “pothole” season, but this year the situation has deteriorated dramatically. Judging by the number of claims, the roads have not been in such a poor state for the past five or ten years. The year has started out with negative records,” said Balta representative Ingus Savickis.
The biggest claim paid by Balta in motor own damage (MOD) insurance was EUR 2,200 when a car was severely damaged by running into a pothole on the street.
Balta last year posted EUR 7.778 mln in preliminary profit, up 31.3% from 2017.
Last year, Balta grossed EUR 104.722 mln in insurance premiums, up 18.7% against 2017, and paid out EUR 52.078 mln in net indemnities, up 11%.
Balta belongs to Poland’s Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen S.A. (PZU).
- 22.03.2019 Началось строительство бункеровочного судна LNG компании Eesti Gaas
- 22.03.2019 В Латвии ожидается кризис в научной деятельности и исследовательской работе
- 22.03.2019 In February level of producer prices in industry increased by 0.6% in Latvia
- 22.03.2019 Court initiates legal protection proceedings for Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard
- 22.03.2019 Ministry: Estonia could borrow up to EUR 200 mln a year
- 21.03.2019 High tax burden the most serious obstacle to business development in Baltics - survey
- 21.03.2019 Основные препятствия для развития бизнеса в странах Балтии — налоговое бремя и бюрократия
- 21.03.2019 Фабрику Laima в Адажи построит Merks
- 21.03.2019 Ministry gives Usakovs one week to explain possible violations on the Riga City Council's part
- 21.03.2019 “Cimmerian Summer” in Rietumu