Airport, Investments, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 01.02.2019, 15:25
airBaltic needs strategic investor - transport minister
“airBaltic needs an investor to raise additional capital and also to have additional know-how for surviving crises,” the minister said, adding that the aviation industry is currently prospering but that sooner or later a crisis will strike and that it is necessary to get ready for it.
“I hope we will find the right way how to attract [a strategic investor],” Linkaits said.
Asked if airBaltic would be able to survive without an investor, the transport minister said that in theory it is possible, “but it would be better to have someone else, apart from the state”.
Previously, Lsm.lv public media portal reported that a new financial consultant, the New York-based investment bank Greenhill & Co, has been involved in the search for airBaltic’s strategic investor. Before that, a contract was concluded with Lazard Freres consultancy.
The Latvian state owns 80.05% of airBaltic shares and nearly 20% in the airline belong to Danish businessman Lars Thuesen.
- 01.02.2019 UPB Group's turnover increases 27% to EUR 190 mln in 2018
- 01.02.2019 EU funding has to be invested in Latvia's education and science - Karins
- 01.02.2019 Mediterranean Islands Kos and Menorca – New airBaltic’s Routes
- 01.02.2019 Министр: ситуация с закупкой новых электропоездов не так катастрофична
- 01.02.2019 Министр: airBaltic необходим стратегический инвестор
- 01.02.2019 LTAB: выход Великобритании из Европейского союза может повлиять на отрасль ОСТА
- 01.02.2019 Латвийские ГЭС снизили выработку электроэнергии на 44,1% в 2018 году
- 01.02.2019 Служба контроля тормозит процесс самоликвидации ABLV
- 01.02.2019 airBaltic полетит на Кос и Менорку
- 01.02.2019 Стартует третий цикл Программы развития предприятий банка SEB