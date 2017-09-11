EU – CIS, Investments, Latvia, Russia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 20.10.2018, 00:36
Daugavpils City Council given green light to buy trams manufactured by Russian industrial complex
Earlier
this week, Daugavpils City Council's committees began discussing underwriting a
loan that Daugavpils Satiksme would
take for the purchase of new trams. Daugavpils
Satiksme's head Romans Savickis told
the local government's committees that the tram deal had been approved by the
Foreign Ministry and the Security Police. LETA has been unable to get in touch
with Savickis so far.
The new
trams will cost more than 4 mln euros altogether. Daugavpils Satiksme has asked the city council to underwrite a 1.7 mln
euros loan for the company.
Daugavpils Satiksme explained that the tram rolling stock was worn
out and the repair costs had been growing with every passing year. In 2016, the
company spent 28,000 euros on tram repairs, the amount increased to 49,000 euros
in 2017. The new trams will also consume less electricity, the company said.
The final
decision on Daugavpils Satiksme's
tram deal will be made by Daugavpils City Council.
As
reported, TV3 television reported this past April that the Constitutional
Protection Bureau had found out that Daugavpils City Council was planning to
buy trams from the Russian military-industrial complex.
The
television said that Lithuania-registered Railvec
UAB had won a tender to supply new four-axle trams, made in Russia's Tver,
to Daugavpils for 4,953,000 euros.
TV3
reported that the trams were manufactured at a plant owned by Russia's Transmashholding company. Besides making
locomotives and rail equipment, the plant also produces weaponry for the
Russian military, like launch facilities for intercontinental missiles. The
company is said to be extensively involved in Russia's military procurement. Metrowagonmash, which is part of Transmashholding, makes parts for
Russian air defense systems Buk, Tor and Tugansk, and a plant in Kolomensk makes diesel engines for Russian
naval submarines, TV3 said.
- 19.10.2018 Президент Латвии рассмотрит кандидатуры Гобземса, Борданса и Пабрикса на должность премьера
- 19.10.2018 Court allows Lithuanian Railways to continue 250 mln euros electrification tender
- 19.10.2018 В Европе вступили в силу новые правила маркировки топлива на автозаправочных станциях
- 19.10.2018 Латвийский LPB Bank оштрафован на 2,2 млн. евро за нарушения норм по борьбе с финансовыми преступлениями
- 19.10.2018 Estonian bank planning park, apartment building where Maxima supermarket once collapsed
- 19.10.2018 Latvian FCMC fines LPB Bank 2.2 mln euros for violating laws on financial crime prevention
- 19.10.2018 Lidl начинает строительство центра логистики в Латвии
- 19.10.2018 Lidl commence construction of logistics centre in Latvia
- 19.10.2018 На месте золитудской трагедии эстонский банк хочет реализовать проект жилого дома, жители микрорайона – против
- 19.10.2018 ЦИК утвердила результаты выборов в 13-й Сейм Латвии