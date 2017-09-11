Lithuania, Russia, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 12:36
Legal measures against Yandex.Taxi are being looked for – Lithuanian PM
He warned
people, however, to use the app of the Russian capital company registered in
the Netherlands responsibly.
"Uproar
has been caused, and it's natural why it's been caused. But that's not a
company having strategic significance. And the legislation clearly regulating
the entry of investors and preventive checks, including those of special
services, do not apply to this company. (…) The first step has been made and
clear threats have been identified, and we are now waiting for proposals for
decision-makers. (…) I believe we will soon have very clear proposals as a
decision-maker, be it the government or at the municipal level, on how to solve
this problem," Skvernelis told.
He
underlined, however, that national and EU law must be observed in search of Yandex.Taxi solutions.
"We
should not even talk about our direct interference into an incoming business,
especially a company registered in an EU country, and regulate it politically.
Everything must comply with our legal regulations, not only national ones but
also those regulating the establishment of all companies and their activity in
the EU," the Lithuanian prime minister said.
Nevertheless,
Skvernelis warned residents to consider the issue of their personal data very
seriously and consider the necessity to use the Yandex.Taxi app.
Lithuania's
State Security Department recommends people who might be of interest to Russian
special services against using the app. And the National Cyber Security Center
has also warned that the Yandex.Taxi
app regularly send consumer data to servers in Russia.
Yandex.Taxi launched operations in Vilnius on Jul. 26. The
company's representatives say they are an informational society service, and Yandex.Taxi complies with personal data
protection requirements.
