TransMin, Latvian Aviation Association sign memorandum of understanding

The Latvian Transport Ministry and the Latvian Aviation Association signed a memorandum of understanding in Jurmala, central Latvia, on May 10th, informs LETA.

The memorandum provides for establishment of a think tank with the intention to promote even closer cooperation between the aviation operators. The think tank which will serve as a new cooperation platform to discuss the development of the aviation industry is to be created before the end of this year.





The purpose for close cooperation between the aviation experts is to develop the aviation industry strategy for the period between 2019 and 2025.





Transport Minister Uldis Augulis (Greens/Farmers) said that the Latvian aviation industry was growing fast and gaining increasing importance in the national economy. At present the aviation industry already makes up 2.6 percent of GDP and has great potential for development. Riga International Airport and the Latvian national airline airBaltic are the regional leaders and, through a targeted and well-structured cooperation between the public and private sector, the aviation industry can significantly contribute to the national economic growth, he said.





Arturs Kokars, a board member of the Latvian Aviation Association, said the competition in the industry was tough and Latvia had to use the advantages of a regional leader wisely.





"Availability of information is no longer an obstacle but making use of the information is a great challenge. The Latvian aviation businesses will benefit most from the aviation think tank as their opinion and proposals will be taken into account when planning the national aviation policy," he said.





Augulis and Kokars signed the memorandum of understanding during the opening ceremony of the Riga Aviation Forum 2018.