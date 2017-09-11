Financial Services, Insurance, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 09.05.2018, 15:35
Loss from mandatory insurance in Latvia shrinks to EUR 120,000 in Q1
LTAB chairman Janis Abasins said that despite a significant increase in indemnities paid in mandatory MTPL insurance, as well as inflation and other factors, this was the smallest first-quarter loss from mandatory MTPL insurance recorded in recent years.
“The first-quarter loss of this year was the smallest since 2009 when MTPL insurers were last seen operating without losses. To a great extent this is thanks to a hike of insurance premiums, which has allowed the insurers to cover not only the increased indemnity costs but also the price hikes caused by inflation,” Abasins said.
Although in comparison with the first quarter of 2017 the number of road accident claims dropped by nearly 10% in the first three months of this year, the total value of claims grew by more than 10%, while the average indemnity rose from EUR 762 in the first quarter of 2017 to EUR 830 in the first quarter of this year.
In Latvia, mandatory MTPL insurance is provided by ten non-life insurance companies.
- 09.05.2018 1/5 Latvian population has never consulted family doctor during the past 12 months
- 09.05.2018 Viking Line to add extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for summer
- 09.05.2018 President: e-health is absolutely indispensable to all residents of Latvia
- 09.05.2018 В майские праздники в странах Балтии существенно выросло число российских туристов
- 09.05.2018 Роландасу Паксасу разрешили баллотироваться в президенты Литвы
- 09.05.2018 Отложено решение о реорганизации Литовских железных дорог
- 09.05.2018 Novaturas' profit skyrockets 7 times in Q1
- 09.05.2018 В расследовании о недопустимом влиянии в Литве фигурируют 5-6 бизнес-групп
- 09.05.2018 Steinbuka: Latvia's litigation with EU Commission over crabbing boat arrested in Norway to be long
- 09.05.2018 Рынок торговых площадей Латвии на пороге нового подъема