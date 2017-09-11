EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
Rail Baltica to be designed by 2021
"We are doing this parallel. Some countries have the money for the construction, so we will finish some parts earlier," RB Rail Planning and Implementation Manager Kaido Zimmermann told a press conference in Vilnius on Thursday.
In his words, it will be difficult to design a 1.7-km-long bridge over the River Neris in Kaunas and the reconstruction of Riga's central station.
RB Rail estimates that design works in the Baltic states alone will cost around 121 million euros, including around 41 million in Lithuania.
As part of the Rail Baltica project of preliminary value of 5.8 billion euros, a direct railway connection between the three Baltic states and the European railway network will be built. Passenger trains will be able to reach speeds of 240 km/h on the line, while freight trains will travel at up to 120 km/h. The project should be completed by 2026.
