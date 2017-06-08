Latvian speaker in Uzbekistan underscores necessity to continue cooperation in transit

Latvian parliament speaker Inara Murniece (National Alliance) during her visit to Uzbekistan underscored the necessity to continue practical cooperation in transport and transit between both countries, reports LETA.

Photo: saeima.lv

As the parliament press service reported, Murniece met with Jamshid Khodjaev and they both agreed that practical cooperation in transport and transit should be continued.





Murniece said that the successful parliamentary contacts between both countries are aimed at support to strengthening economic cooperation. Murniece underscored the role of direct Riga-Tashkent flight. The minister said that Latvia’s transport and transit potential is very high.





Both officials discussed the work of Latvia-Uzbekistan intergovernmental commission for promoting economic cooperation.





Saeima speaker in Uzbekistan opened two culture events dedicated for Latvia’s centenary, praising the close cooperation between both countries also in music, art and culture.





Murniece is on an official visit to Uzbekistan until April 19.