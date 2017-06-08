Lithuanian railway signs long-term contract with Belaruskalij

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG), the state-run railway company, has signed a long-term contract with Belarus' sole potassium production and exports company Belaruskalij, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: litrail.lt

Mantas Bartuska, CEO at Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai, says that Belarus was one of the Lithuanian company's main partners.





"The contract with the country's largest fertilizer producer Belaruskalij will allow us consolidate our competitive position and plan delivery operations more efficiently, better distribute our resources - cars and locomotives," Bartuska said in a press release.





According to the communique, only short-term contracts were concluded with Belaruskalij until now, and they did not specify commitments in terms of tariffs or guaranteed volume of freight.





Last year, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai handled more than 10 million tons of Belaruskalij freight, which accounted for about 20 percent of LG's total volume of cargo.