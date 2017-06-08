Arhis Arhitekti wins first prize in competition for design of air traffic control tower at Riga airport

Arhis Arhitekti architects’ office in cooperation with Lei A Daly has won the first prize in the competition announced by Latvijas Gaisa Satiksme (LGS) air traffic controller for a sketch design of a new air traffic control tower at international airport Riga, said LGS representative Arnis Lapins, cites LETA.

"The jury is still evaluating compliance of the companies to the qualification requirements and only then the company will be announced for signing an agreement," said Lapins.





He said that, most probably, the agreement will be signed with one of the recipients of prizes, but he declined to tell which companies won the second and first prizes. "The final decision of the jury will be announced after Easter holidays," he said.





In total nine companies participated in the competition.





As reported, commencing the project on a new air traffic control (ATC) tower in Riga airport, LGS in accordance with the Public Procurement Law has announced a sketch design competition "The visual image of the future air traffic control tower for Riga airport". The sketch design will be further used as a basis for elaboration of the respective construction design.





The construction of the new ATC tower is scheduled to be completed by the end of the 2023. Construction of a new ATC tower is necessary due to the development and expansion of Riga airport, According to LGS estimates, construction of the new tower might cost EUR 20 million.





The project will be financed by the LGS and bank loans and we are looking forward to attract EU co-financing possibilities.





LGS is a state joint stock company providing air navigation services for all users of the air space of Latvia.