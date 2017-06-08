Airport, Construction, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 26.03.2018, 14:38
Arhis Arhitekti wins first prize in competition for design of air traffic control tower at Riga airport
"The jury is still evaluating compliance of the companies to the qualification requirements and only then the company will be announced for signing an agreement," said Lapins.
He said that, most probably, the agreement will be signed with one of the recipients of prizes, but he declined to tell which companies won the second and first prizes. "The final decision of the jury will be announced after Easter holidays," he said.
In total nine companies participated in the competition.
As reported, commencing the project on a new air traffic control (ATC) tower in Riga airport, LGS in accordance with the Public Procurement Law has announced a sketch design competition "The visual image of the future air traffic control tower for Riga airport". The sketch design will be further used as a basis for elaboration of the respective construction design.
The construction of the new ATC tower is scheduled to be completed by the end of the 2023. Construction of a new ATC tower is necessary due to the development and expansion of Riga airport, According to LGS estimates, construction of the new tower might cost EUR 20 million.
The project will be financed by the LGS and bank loans and we are looking forward to attract EU co-financing possibilities.
LGS is a state joint stock company providing air navigation services for all users of the air space of Latvia.
- 26.03.2018 SVC Group from Latvia to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan
- 26.03.2018 Jonass continues winning ways in Spain
- 26.03.2018 Lithuania's Security Department skeptical about e-voting possibility
- 26.03.2018 Customs seize 17,472 pairs of fake Nike footwear at Freeport of Riga
- 26.03.2018 Aldaris brewery to spend EUR 100,000 on improving work environment
- 26.03.2018 Правительство Латвии 3 апреля рассмотрит предложение о школьном обучении с шести лет
- 26.03.2018 Выпустим детей из школы с незакрепленными знаниями
- 26.03.2018 Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica closes 2017 with audited loss of EUR 85,300
- 26.03.2018 Over 500 foreigners fail to pass Lithuanian intelligence scan in 2017
- 26.03.2018 Новым председателем правления Tallink Grupp с мая этого года станет Пааво Ныгене