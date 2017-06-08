Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Railways, Transport
Egis Rail to study feasibility and technical framework for Rail Baltica connection in Tallinn
The contract, which is worth EUR 170,984 , excluding VAT, was signed on February 27, 2018.
As the winner of the open tender, the contractor will have to conduct a feasibility and technical framework study to investigate at least three options for the passenger connection between Tallinn passenger port (Vanasadam) and Rail Baltica Railway Station Ulemiste in Tallinn from a technical and economic standpoint, to implement a Cost-Benefit Analysis and propose the optimal solution in a sketch route layout to be provided as input data for the design preparation.
RB Rail representatives noted that as far as the implementation of the Rail Baltica project in Estonia is concerned, “signing the contract with Egis Rail S.A. is an important step forward in planning more convenient transport connections between the RB Ulemiste passenger terminal and the Tallinn passenger port. This study will introduce the most feasible tram alignment between those two transport hubs in Tallinn and will be the basis for next design stages”.
The final report of the feasibility and technical framework study should be ready this autumn.
In total, four applicants submitted their proposals to participate in the tender – Egis Rail S.A., K-Projekt AS, Ardanuy Ingenieria S.A., and IDOM Consulting together with Engineering Architecture S.A.U. and Sweco Projekt AS.
Egis Rail S.A. is an Egis subsidiary in urban and rail transport: metros, trams and heavy rail.
RB Rail is a joint venture set up by Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania to implement the Rail Baltica project, the first rail infrastructure project of this kind in the Baltics. RB Rail is the central coordinator of Rail Baltica.
