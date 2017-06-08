Latvia, Legislation, Transport
Insolvency claim filed against Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard
Riga Vidzeme District Court has received insolvency claim against Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard, according to the Insolvency Administration's data, cites LETA.
The insolvency claim has been submitted by company Navisoft.
The candidate for the company’s insolvency administrator is Andrejs Voroncovs.
The court told LETA that Rigas Kugu Buvetava’s insolvency case would be reviewed on March 14.
Already earlier there have been several insolvency claims filed against Rigas Kugu Buvetava, but so far the court has rejected them.
As reported, in the first nine months of 2017 Rigas Kugu Vuvetava generation EUR 11.446 million in sales, down 24.4 percent from the respective period in 2016, and sustained loss worth EUR 774,122 in contrast to a profit a year ago.
Rigas Kugu Buvetava's shares are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
The shipyard's key shareholder is Remars-Riga.
