Baltic railway companies agree on first joint container cargo route

Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian railway companies have agreed on organization of Amber Train, an intermodal container train, on Sestokai-Riga-Tallinn route, Latvian railway company Latvijas Dzelzcels reported LETA.

Photo: ldz.lv

The agreement was made during a meeting held in Riga on March 12.





Latvijas Dzelzcels and its subsidiaries LDz Cargo and LDz Logistika, Lithuanian railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai and Estonian company EVR Cargo agreed that it is necessary to join forces to speed up organization of a container train on Sestokai-Riga-Tallinn route.





A work group will develop a competitive tariff proposal and the container train schedule, and prepare an offer for those cargo owners who currently are not using railway infrastructure.





Latvijas Dzelzcels president Edvins Berzins said that the meeting is a good example of the Baltic cooperation that still has unused potential.





"In the future there will be new opportunities created by the new European-gauge railway infrastructure, but already today we can work in the current infrastructure, offer our customers convenient and efficient cargo logistics," said Berzins.





The first work group meeting is planned for the end of March, Latvijas Dzelzcels representatives said.