Tuesday, 20.02.2018, 12:29
Lithuania: statements by Rubesa damage stability of Rail Baltic project
"The attempts by the RB Rail chief to build an impression of alleged
conflicts among the company's shareholders are fully unfounded. There are only
disagreements with the RB Rail chief who has lost confidence and whose actions
affect the reputation of the project. Currently, all project partners in all
three Baltic countries are cooperating closely to implement the project
successfully and in time," Karolis
Sankovskis, deputy chairperson of RB Rail supervisory board and CEO of Rail
Baltica Statyba (Rail Baltica Construction), the Lithuanian shareholder of the
joint venture, said in a press release.
"The unity and close cooperation fostered by the project partners who
well understand the importance and benefits of the strategic project will not
be affected by Rubesa's statements," he added.
Sankovskis emphasized that all the work in Lithuania was going as planned,
while some of the work within RB Rail's competence was slightly behind
schedule. Elimination of the delays requires strong project coordination, and
lack of such coordination was one of the reasons behind the no-confidence vote
in the RB Rail chief.
At a meeting of RB Rail
shareholders in early February, Estonian and Lithuanian representatives
expressed lack of confidence in Rubesa, while Latvia abstained. Riia Sillave, CEO of Rail Baltic
Estonia, the Estonian shareholder in the company, then said that shareholders
were not happy with Rubesa's performance and wanted change.
Meanwhile, Rubesa decided to stay on, adding she had been faced with
resistance from some members of the company's supervisory council. In her
words, some shareholders may have disliked her principles of management.
