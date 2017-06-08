Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Transport
Estonian customs find 4.5 mln illicit cigarettes from truck
Siim Rudissaar, head of service at the investigative department of the Tax and
Customs Board, said that the truck had a Lithuanian license plate and a trailer
and arrived to Estonia on February 10 through the Ikla border crossing point
and on the same day headed to Paldiski to board a ship to Sweden, spokespeople
for the Tax and Customs Board said.
However, customs officials had the suspicion that illicit goods may have
been hidden in the load in the trailer. "According to the accompanying
documents of the goods, the load included windows produced in Latvia, but there
were indications of a window factory of another country on the window frames.
We carried out a full inspection of the vehicle and during that found
altogether approximately 225,000 packs or 4,498,000 cigarettes both bearing
Belarusian tax stamps and without tax stamps, which were hidden inside the
windows," Rudissaar said.
A criminal procedure has been launched to investigate the more detailed
circumstances of the case. Eleliis
Rattam, head of the pre-trial procedure and district prosecutor of the
North District Prosecutor's Office, said that more detailed circumstances of
the crime, including the supply and sales chain of the cigarettes and the
beneficiaries of the illicit trade, will be identified during a criminal
procedure.
The last detection of a large amount of illicit cigarettes took place a few
weeks ago in the second half of January, when 1,049,000 cigarettes without tax
stamps were found hidden between peat sacks from the load of a trailer also
headed to board a boat to Sweden in Paldiski. "When it comes the detection
of such an amount, a sniffer dog was of help, after whose signal the truck was
sent to an additional inspection," Rudissaar said.
On two occasions last year altogether approximately 11 million contraband
cigarettes were detected at the port of Paldiski, which were part of attempts
to transport them to Western Europe through Paldiski and Sweden. "These
detections of illicit cigarette loads indicate that people attempt to transport
contraband cigarettes further to Western Europe through the port of Paldiski
and this is why the loads moving through the port of Paldiski are under
increased supervision," Rudissaar said.
