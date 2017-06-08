Tallink's subsidiary also loses EUR 34 mln fairway dues dispute in Finnish court

Last Friday The Supreme Court of Finland decided not to accept an appeal of the subsidiary of the listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp, Tallink Silja OY, and left in force a decision made by the appellation court, according to which the company will not get back some 34 million euros paid by it in excess in Finnish fairway dues in 2001-2004, the company told the stock exchange, cites LETA/BNS.

On Dec. 8, 2017 the top court made the same decision regarding AS Tallink Grupp and the group's subsidiary AS Hansatee Cargo.

"Tallink has three companies involved in the dispute. Last year these two companies were separately taken out to create a precedent," CFO of Tallink Grupp Veiko Haavapuu told BNS. The most recent decision is just part of the formal process, he added.

Previously, on Feb. 27, 2015, the Helsinki District Court announced its judgment in the case between a number of Finnish and foreign ship operators and the Finnish state regarding fairway charges levied during the years 2001-2004. According to the judgment, the Finnish state was required to pay 12.4 million euros to Viking Line, 17 million euros to Finnlines and 34.1 million euros to companies of Tallink. Of the latter, AS Tallink Grupp would have received 13.2 million euros, AS Hansatee Cargo 400,000 euros and Tallink Silja Oy 20.5 million euros.

The shippers went to court after it was determined that the Finnish law on fairway dues valid until Jan. 1, 2006 ran counter to EU law and violated the freedom of provision of cross-border services through allowing Finland to charge vessels operating international routes a higher fairway fee than the vessels operating domestic routes.