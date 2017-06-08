Legislation, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 08:02
Cabinet approves split-up of Lithuanian Railways
BC, Vilnius, 13.02.2018.Print version
The Lithuanian government on Monday gave the green light for splitting Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) into three separate companies for passenger and freight transportation and infrastructure management, informs LETA/BNS.
"An action plan will be worked out to tentatively achieve this task
within a year," Mantas Bartuska,
CEO of the state railway company, told reporters after the Cabinet's meeting.
The restructuring of the company may require amending several pieces of
legislation by the government and the parliament, he added.
