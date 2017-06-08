EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.02.2018, 07:23
Lithuanian Railways to be split into 3 separate companies
The government will discuss on Monday the Transport Ministry's proposal to
split public railway infrastructure management, rail freight transport and rail
passenger transport operations into separate companies controlled by Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai.
Under the EU's 4th railway package, the bloc's member states are free to
choose their railway transport sector management models. Lithuania has until
late December to transpose the directive's provisions regarding the
impartiality, independence and financial transparency of the infrastructure
manager into national legislation.
According to the ministry, in considering options for making the management
of the railway sector more efficient, three possible models were discussed,
including the current model of a vertically integrated undertaking, partial
separation and full separation.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai spokesman Mantas Dubauskas says
that the group will operate more transparently and more efficiently after the
restructuring is completed.
"This model was chosen as the most efficient and most suitable for
Lithuania. Germany's railway group Deutsche Bahn also operates under such a
model," he told BNS.
According to the spokesman, it is planned to adopt the necessary
legislation within a year and restructure the company within another year.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager said during her visit to Lithuania last October that unbundling Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai would be a way of
remedying a competition infringement for which Brussels imposed a fine of
almost 28 million euros on the railway company.
- 12.02.2018 Nordic, Baltic countries update cooperation agreement on ensuring financial stability
- 12.02.2018 Rail Baltica Global Forum 2018 to take place in April
- 12.02.2018 Jonavicius: Latvian PM's visit in Belarus may affect Lithuania's Klaipeda port
- 12.02.2018 Riga named 5th best European tourist destination in 2018
- 12.02.2018 Estonia technically ready to exchange data with Finland through X-Road
- 12.02.2018 Taxify to receive special award from EU Parliament competition
- 12.02.2018 Number of passengers carried by Nordica grows 16% in January y-o-y
- 12.02.2018 Lithuanian, Polish railway firms set to cut travel time between Vilnius-Warsaw
- 12.02.2018 Klaipeda port posts 4% growth in January cargo traffic y-o-y
- 12.02.2018 VAT fraud case worth over EUR 1 mln sent to Latvian prosecutor's office