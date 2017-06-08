Financial Services, Insurance, Latvia, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:30
MTPL insurance brought EUR 12.4 mln loss to Latvian insurance companies in 2017
"Even despite an increase in premiums and a nearly 10% reduction of
insurers' expenses last year, the industry has continued to operate with
losses, which last year reached EUR 12.4 million," said LTAB chairman Janis Abasins.
He indicated that the insurers have been suffering losses because of rising
inflation in various segments, additional costs related to an increase in
indemnities paid for intangible losses, payments made to the Guarantee Fund,
etc.
According to LTAB data, insurers raised MTPL insurance premiums by EUR 3.7
million or 8% year-on-year to EUR 49.87 million in 2017, whereas the amount
paid out in indemnities last year grew by nearly EUR 5.6 million or 13% to EUR
48.45 million.
The average size of an indemnity grew by 6.1% against 2016 to EUR 994 in
2017.
In 2016, the Latvian insurers' loss from MTPL insurance totaled EUR 11.786
million.
The MTPL insurance system was introduced in Latvia in 1997.
