Tuesday, 23.01.2018, 18:58
MTPL insurance in Latvia might bring loss also in 2018
"Last year's MTPL price growth will be reflected throughout this year.
The impact will be visible in some 12 months. Thus, in 2017 there will still be
loss in MTPL insurance, there will also be loss in 2018, but a smaller one.
There is hardly a country in Europe where MTPL insurance is stable and
profitable," said Abasins.
"I do not see grounds for further rise of MTPL insurance prices. Our
prices have neared Lithuania and Estonia. Should our prices be higher than in
the neighboring countries? I don' t think so," he said.
Abasins also said that the Competition Council is looking into the recent
steep growth of the MTPL insurance prices.
Asked whether the growth of MTPL insurance prices does not affect voluntary
land motor vehicle insurance (KASKO) as people cannot afford this type of
insurance any more, Abasins said that he has heard about such situations, but
there are not many of them.
"Just about one fourth of all vehicles has KASKO insurance. This share
is growing very slowly as KASKO is targeted at newer cars. Therefore we should
not expect a significant drop in KASKO insurance because of the rise of MTPL
insurance prices," he said, adding that as overall welfare level is
increasing, the number of cars purchased on a leasing agreement is also rising,
and KASKO insurance is mandatory on leasing agreements.
According to the Central Statistical Bureau, in December 2017 transport
vehicle insurance prices had risen by 64.1% from December 2016.
Latvian insurers in the first nine months of 2017 sustained loss worth EUR
7.045 million from MTPL insurance, down 21% from the respective period in 2016.
