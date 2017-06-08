Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Transport
Estonian police to once again put helicopter up for sale
BC, Tallinn, 23.01.2018.
Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is to once again put up for auction an Enstrom 480B helicopter acquired by the Environmental Inspectorate for environmental monitoring flights about a decade ago to raise money for the purchase of a fixed wing observation plane, informs LETA/BNS.
A previous auction ended last week and no bids were made. PPA is to put the helicopter up for auction again this week and the starting price will be once again set at 350,000 euros.
The helicopter was acquired by the Environmental Inspectorate in 2006 for 11 million kroons, or 700,000 euros, and handed to the Police and Border Guard Board for operation.
The aircraft is planned to be sold to finance the purchase of a fixed wing observation plane.
