Thursday, 18.01.2018, 15:40
Nordica is not legal successor of Estonian Air
"In light of the story of 'Pealtnagija' ['Eyewitness' investigative
journalism program of Estonia's public broadcaster ERR], I consider it
necessary to emphasize that the Estonian state-owned airline company Nordica is not the legal successor of Estonian Air and is not responsible for
the company's debts as it may have seemed from the statement of the former
employees of Estonian Air," Tamm
said in a press release.
"As is known, a smaller portion of former Estonian Air employees have filed a claim against Nordica, in which they demand 1.6
million euros' worth of redundancy payments and other benefits that they did
not receive from Estonian Air, which
ended its operation. In order to justify their claim, the plaintiffs have
presented arbitrary and one-sided constructions as if Nordica had acquired Estonian
Air's assets and values and is thus also responsible for the company's
debts," Tamm said.
"Nordica is a viable company
with active economic activity," Tamm said, adding that Nordica is planning to reclaim the
emerging expenses from the plaintiffs once the court case of former Estonian Air employees is concluded.
"Nordica is not the legal
successor of Estonian Air, but a
completely new and independent company, which started its activity from a clean
slate without any kind of illegal dowry and over time grew to be the airline
company it is today," he said.
Former employees of Estonia's former national airline Estonian Air, who filed a claim in court against the new national
airline Nordica to get more than 1.7
million euros' worth of redundancy payments, have not achieved the seizure of
the airline's accounts as the court said that this would hinder Nordica's everyday economic activity.
"The court on December 22, 2017 issued a regulation, with which the
application of the plaintiffs for securing an action was not satisfied. Thus,
the court did not stipulate an arrest of the accounts of the defendant in the
amount of 1.646 million euros as a measure to secure the action. The court
found that applying such a measure of securing an action would be
disproportionate to the defendant and would hinder the defendant's everyday
economic activity. The court said that in case the court did arrest the money
belonging to the defendant in banks in the amount applied for by the
plaintiffs, it may significantly hinder the defendant's economic activity and
foster the establishment of the defendant's insolvency," Kalle-Kaspar Sepper, sworn attorney
from the Sirel & Partnerid law
firm who represents the employees, told BNS last week.
The next court sitting is to take place on February 21.
