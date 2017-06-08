Nordica is not legal successor of Estonian Air

Jaan Tamm, CEO of state-owned Estonian Airline company Nordic Aviation Group operating under the Nordica brand, said that Nordica is a viable company and that it is not the legal successor of Estonia's former national airline Estonian Air, informs LETA/BNS.

"In light of the story of 'Pealtnagija' ['Eyewitness' investigative journalism program of Estonia's public broadcaster ERR], I consider it necessary to emphasize that the Estonian state-owned airline company Nordica is not the legal successor of Estonian Air and is not responsible for the company's debts as it may have seemed from the statement of the former employees of Estonian Air," Tamm said in a press release.

"As is known, a smaller portion of former Estonian Air employees have filed a claim against Nordica, in which they demand 1.6 million euros' worth of redundancy payments and other benefits that they did not receive from Estonian Air, which ended its operation. In order to justify their claim, the plaintiffs have presented arbitrary and one-sided constructions as if Nordica had acquired Estonian Air's assets and values and is thus also responsible for the company's debts," Tamm said.

"Nordica is a viable company with active economic activity," Tamm said, adding that Nordica is planning to reclaim the emerging expenses from the plaintiffs once the court case of former Estonian Air employees is concluded.

"Nordica is not the legal successor of Estonian Air, but a completely new and independent company, which started its activity from a clean slate without any kind of illegal dowry and over time grew to be the airline company it is today," he said.

Former employees of Estonia's former national airline Estonian Air, who filed a claim in court against the new national airline Nordica to get more than 1.7 million euros' worth of redundancy payments, have not achieved the seizure of the airline's accounts as the court said that this would hinder Nordica's everyday economic activity.

"The court on December 22, 2017 issued a regulation, with which the application of the plaintiffs for securing an action was not satisfied. Thus, the court did not stipulate an arrest of the accounts of the defendant in the amount of 1.646 million euros as a measure to secure the action. The court found that applying such a measure of securing an action would be disproportionate to the defendant and would hinder the defendant's everyday economic activity. The court said that in case the court did arrest the money belonging to the defendant in banks in the amount applied for by the plaintiffs, it may significantly hinder the defendant's economic activity and foster the establishment of the defendant's insolvency," Kalle-Kaspar Sepper, sworn attorney from the Sirel & Partnerid law firm who represents the employees, told BNS last week.





The next court sitting is to take place on February 21.