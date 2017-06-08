German consulting firm to develop business plan for Rail Baltic

German consultating firm DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH is to develop the long-term business plan and strategy for Rail Baltic for 360,000 euros, reports LETA/BNS.

The Rail Baltic joint venture, RB Rail AS, on Monday entered into an agreement with DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH for developing the railway project's business plan, RB Rail said.

The tender committee chose the most economically beneficial offer as the winner. The total cost of the contract is 359,850 euros, excluding VAT, which includes expected travel expenses and daily allowance expenses.

The Rail Baltica Global Project's business plan is a long-term strategy for the implementation phase, which lasts for 8 years, and the business model of the operational phase, which lasts for 10 years. The plan would be developed and approved in summer 2018 and it would be updated annually.

The business plan would offer a united, long-term business and financial planning perspective for the implementation of the project and would consist of general market research, the management model of the project, the long-term strategy and business model of the project, service and income statement analysis, the market policy, capital investments, the financial plan, inventory and tax aspects, key performance indicators, risk and scenario analysis.

RB Rail is a joint venture established by the three Baltic countries in October 2014. The Rail Baltic project seeks to establish a direct railway connection between the Baltic states and the European railway network enabling speeds of up to 240 kilometers per hour for passenger trains and 120 kilometers per hour for freight trains.