EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 09.01.2018, 09:39
German consulting firm to develop business plan for Rail Baltic
The Rail Baltic joint venture, RB
Rail AS, on Monday entered into an agreement with DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH for developing the railway
project's business plan, RB Rail
said.
The tender committee chose the most economically beneficial offer as the
winner. The total cost of the contract is 359,850 euros, excluding VAT, which
includes expected travel expenses and daily allowance expenses.
The Rail Baltica Global Project's business plan is a long-term strategy for
the implementation phase, which lasts for 8 years, and the business model of
the operational phase, which lasts for 10 years. The plan would be developed
and approved in summer 2018 and it would be updated annually.
The business plan would offer a united, long-term business and financial planning
perspective for the implementation of the project and would consist of general
market research, the management model of the project, the long-term strategy
and business model of the project, service and income statement analysis, the
market policy, capital investments, the financial plan, inventory and tax
aspects, key performance indicators, risk and scenario analysis.
RB Rail is a joint
venture established by the three Baltic countries in October 2014. The Rail
Baltic project seeks to establish a direct railway connection between the
Baltic states and the European railway network enabling speeds of up to 240
kilometers per hour for passenger trains and 120 kilometers per hour for
freight trains.
- 09.01.2018 Reverta distressed asset manager makes last EUR 1.9 mln interest payment
- 09.01.2018 OECD projects second steepest average wage growth for Latvia in 2018
- 09.01.2018 Incukalns Eko to continue rehabilitation of acid tar ponds for EUR 26.6 mln
- 09.01.2018 Plavins and Tocs win gold at Beach Volleyball World Tour tournament in Netherlands
- 09.01.2018 Economic sentiment in euro area soars to highest level in last 17 years
- 09.01.2018 Number of passengers carried by TS Laevad grows to 2.23 mln in 2017
- 09.01.2018 Constitution Protection Bureau: e-voting to create security risks in Latvia
- 09.01.2018 Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia decreased by 9.8% in 2017
- 09.01.2018 Estonian FinMin: oil price poses a risk in 2018