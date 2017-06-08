Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.01.2018, 18:44
Study on feasibility of Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel to be ready in February
Estonian
Prime Minister Juri Ratas said in an
interview to ERR that he is to meet with his Finnish colleague Juha Sipila in a couple of weeks to
discuss the tunnel.
According to Ratas, Estonian and Finnish governments
are to start really handling the topic of the tunnel.
"We will meet with the Finnish prime minister and
discuss the real capacity of and the need for the tunnel. This tunnel would
join Rail Baltic and the Finnish railway, and would add a lot to the economic
environment," Ratas said in the interview.
Sipila's advisor Riikka Pakarinen told the
newscast that the heads of government are to meet this spring, after the tunnel
study is published.
The results of the first stage project are to be
published on Feb. 7.
The Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would be an underwater
construction with a length of 90 kilometers. A train would reach from one
capital city to another in about half an hour.
