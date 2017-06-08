Study on feasibility of Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel to be ready in February

A study on the profitability, cost and possible route of the Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel is to be completed at the beginning of February 2018, the Aktuaalne Kaamera newscast of the public broadcaster ERR reports, cites LETA/BNS.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said in an interview to ERR that he is to meet with his Finnish colleague Juha Sipila in a couple of weeks to discuss the tunnel.

According to Ratas, Estonian and Finnish governments are to start really handling the topic of the tunnel.

"We will meet with the Finnish prime minister and discuss the real capacity of and the need for the tunnel. This tunnel would join Rail Baltic and the Finnish railway, and would add a lot to the economic environment," Ratas said in the interview.

Sipila's advisor Riikka Pakarinen told the newscast that the heads of government are to meet this spring, after the tunnel study is published.

The results of the first stage project are to be published on Feb. 7.

The Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would be an underwater construction with a length of 90 kilometers. A train would reach from one capital city to another in about half an hour.