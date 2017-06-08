Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Taxation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 03.01.2018, 18:05
Road user tax for trucks weighing over 3.5 tons takes effect in Estonia
The liability to pay the toll lies on the owner of the vehicle, or the authorized user of the vehicle if the name of the authorized user has been entered in the motor register.
In case of non-payment of the toll, both the owner and the driver of the vehicle can be fined. The authorities exercising supervision over the payment of the toll have the right to remove the driver from driving the vehicle until the toll has been paid.
Whether the toll has been paid for a vehicle can be checked online at http://www.teetasu.ee .
The size of the toll depends on the gross vehicle weight of the truck and the trailer, the EURO emission class and the number of axes of the vehicle. The daily rate of the fee is be 9-12 euros and the yearly rate 500-1,300 euros. It is be possible to pay the fee per week, per month and per quarter.
The estimated positive revenue effect of the toll is 17 million euros per year, and the money thus raised will be used for the maintenance of transport infrastructure.
