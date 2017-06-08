Cargo, Investments, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:24
Riga Freeport projects 4% turnover drop in 2018; investments - EUR 50 mln
She
explained that when planning this year’s budget revenues, a cautious forecast
of cargo turnover was considered, based on plans submitted by stevedore
companies.
"The overall cargo turnover is planned at 30
million tons, which is by 4% lower compared to last year," said Gerharde.
In line with the port’s board decision, the port’s
administration budget this year is planned at EUR 43 million.
Riga Freeport administration this year will continue
the launched investment projects in Krievu Sala and Kundzinsala, said Gerharde.
"The projects aimed at promoting the port’s
competitiveness. Investments this year will grow more than three times compared
to 2017," she said.
As reported, in the first 11 months of 2017, the Riga
Freeport reloaded 31.117 million tons of cargo, down 6.7% year-on-year.
Riga port is the largest Latvian port by cargo
turnover and passenger numbers.
- 02.01.2018 Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose
- 02.01.2018 Rudnicki takes over as CEO of Orlen Lithuania
- 02.01.2018 Рижская Дума признала незаконными повышенные тарифы Taxify в новогодню ночь
- 02.01.2018 Forevers планирует увеличить оборот на 5-10% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Forevers meatpacker plans a 5-10% turnover growth in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Минэкономики прогнозирует рост экономики Латвии в 4,2% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Известный ресторан "уходит" из центра Риги
- 02.01.2018 Minimum monthly wage in Latvia is EUR 430 from January 2018
- 02.01.2018 Латвийский торговец топливом Virsi – A увеличит число заправок в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Workers wanted for IKEA store in Latvia