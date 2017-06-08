Energy, Estonia, Legislation, Taxation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.12.2017, 00:37
Estonian tax authority: submission of forged fuel information on border increased
Once the forging of the documents is detected, criminal procedure is
launched against those persons, spokespeople of the Tax and Customs Board
told BNS on December 22nd.
Deputy head of the customs department Ants
Kutti said that there has been an increase in cases, where passengers
arriving in Estonia from Russia present a notice with signs of forging to the
customs officials, with which the person crossing the border is declaring under
simplified procedure the amount of fuel in the car at the time of exiting
Estonia in order to avoid paying excise duty on the amount on the way back. In
one of the cases, the officials suspect the forging of the stamp of the Police
and Border Guard Board, while the numerical and written note of the fuel amount
has been forged on the notice in the other three cases.
"We want to warn people so that similar violations are not carried out
of ignorance," Kutti said. "Customs officials have received
relevant training to detect forged documents and they have experience in
everyday work, thus we will discover the forgeries sooner or later. The
officials of the Tax and Customs Board are also aided by the second level
control of the border guard, where top specialists in the identification of
documentation forgery and modern technology check the doubts that our officials
may have."
"Forging a document is a serious offense and in any case excise duty
on fuel will also have to be paid on fuel amounts brought to Estonia
illegally," Kutti said.
Irena Antson, senior border official at the border and migration surveillance
department of the East prefecture, said that the forging of fuel information
notes is done to try to cut back, but in reality they are doing a disservice to
themselves. "Forging a document results in a criminal conviction and
instead of small savings, the forger will actually face even larger expenses or
a real jail sentence," she said.
