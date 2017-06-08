Employment, Estonia, Legislation, Railways, Transport
Estonian Railways signs collective agreement with trade union
The collective agreement promises wage growth and improved working
conditions for the next year, the company said. Estonian Railways CEO Erik Laidvee said that they have
established a very constructive cooperation with the trade union. "The
Estonian Railwaymen's Trade Union always gives us valuable feedback, which
helps us better organize work within the company and improve the motivation of
our employees," he said.
"As the situation regarding carriage volumes in the railway sector has
not improved significantly, this also influenced collective agreement talks.
Nevertheless, the most important thing is that we reached a wage agreement with
the employer and signed a collective agreement. Today, when the company is
faced with difficult times, this ensure social protection, agreed working
conditions and wage growth for the employees," Oleg Tsubarov,
chairman of the management board of the Estonian Railwaymen's Trade Union,
said.
"Unfortunately, the wage growth does not concern a small portion of
the employees of the company, regarding whom we wish to continue negotiations
at the beginning of the second quarter of next year," Tsubarov said.
