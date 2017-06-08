Estonian Railways signs collective agreement with trade union

The state-owned Estonian railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee) on December 20th signed a collective agreement with the Estonian Railwaymen's Trade Union, informs LETA/BNS.

The collective agreement promises wage growth and improved working conditions for the next year, the company said. Estonian Railways CEO Erik Laidvee said that they have established a very constructive cooperation with the trade union. "The Estonian Railwaymen's Trade Union always gives us valuable feedback, which helps us better organize work within the company and improve the motivation of our employees," he said.

"As the situation regarding carriage volumes in the railway sector has not improved significantly, this also influenced collective agreement talks. Nevertheless, the most important thing is that we reached a wage agreement with the employer and signed a collective agreement. Today, when the company is faced with difficult times, this ensure social protection, agreed working conditions and wage growth for the employees," Oleg Tsubarov, chairman of the management board of the Estonian Railwaymen's Trade Union, said.

"Unfortunately, the wage growth does not concern a small portion of the employees of the company, regarding whom we wish to continue negotiations at the beginning of the second quarter of next year," Tsubarov said.