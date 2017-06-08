Court okays custody for Estonian Railways board member suspected of bribe-taking

The Tallinn-based Harju County Court on December 16th evening took Sergei Fedorenko, board member of the state owned railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways suspected of bribe-taking, into custody, informs LETA/BNS.

Custody for Fedorenko was sought by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The court also placed into custody one more person, a suspect in bribe-giving in the same case whose name was not released. The rest of the suspects were not placed under arrest.

Officers of ISS on Friday detained Fedorenko as suspect in accepting a bribe. The suspicion is connected to Fedorenko's job, a press officer for the Office of the Prosecutor General told BNS on Friday evening.

In addition, an entrepreneur who is suspected of giving a bribe has been detained as well as two people suspected of aiding in giving a bribe.

A criminal proceeding has been opened on the basis of articles of the Penal Code dealing with giving and accepting a bribe.





The investigation is carried out by ISS and led by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Officials of the ISS on Friday visited the offices of the transit terminal operator Vopak E.O.S. and its subsidiary E.R.S. to look at documents concerning the business of E.R.S. Executives at Vopak E.O.S. and E.R.S. said that their companies were cooperating with the authorities.

Neither Vopak E.O.S. nor E.R.S. have been declared suspect, the executives said.