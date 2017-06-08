Corruption, Estonia, Financial Services, Legislation, Railways, Transport
Court okays custody for Estonian Railways board member suspected of bribe-taking
Custody for Fedorenko was sought by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
The court also placed into custody one more person, a suspect in bribe-giving
in the same case whose name was not released. The rest of the suspects were not
placed under arrest.
Officers of ISS on Friday detained Fedorenko as suspect in accepting a
bribe. The suspicion is connected to Fedorenko's job, a press officer for the
Office of the Prosecutor General told BNS on Friday evening.
In addition, an entrepreneur who is suspected of giving a bribe has been
detained as well as two people suspected of aiding in giving a bribe.
A criminal proceeding has been opened on the basis of articles of the Penal
Code dealing with giving and accepting a bribe.
The investigation is carried out by ISS and led by the Office of the
Prosecutor General.
Officials of the ISS on Friday visited the offices of the transit
terminal operator Vopak E.O.S. and
its subsidiary E.R.S. to look at
documents concerning the business of E.R.S.
Executives at Vopak E.O.S. and E.R.S. said that their companies were
cooperating with the authorities.
Neither Vopak E.O.S. nor E.R.S. have been declared suspect, the
executives said.
