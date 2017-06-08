Estonia, Legislation, Tourism, Transport
Tallinn must hold procurement for contract to operate sightseeing train
The court
said it was illegal of the city government not to organize a procurement.
The contract to operate a sightseeing train in the Old
City was put on a public auction by an order of the elder of the city district
of Central Tallinn in August 2017. Two companies, FunnyPark OU and
OU Rosemarie, filed their
offers in time, and the tender committee chose the offer of FunnyPark OU as the
winner based on the point score.
A protest filed by OU Rosemarie with the government of
the city district of Central Tallinn was not granted by the elder of the city
district, and in September FunnyPark OU was declared the winner of the auction for
the five-year contract.
After OU Rosemarie had contested the
outcome, the city government on Nov. 15, 2017 annulled the decision and ordered
the city's transport board to set out, in collaboration with the city's
enterprise board and the government of Central Tallinn, objective and
transparent criteria for the provision of the sightseeing train service and to
present it in the form of a draft regulation to the city government for
adoption on Jan. 10.
The public procurement dispute settlement committee in
the meantime turned down an application of FunnyPark OU to have the orders of
the city government and the city district elder of Central Tallinn annulled.
Although the city of Tallinn did not determine the
total value of the contract, it set the starting price at 1,085 euros a month
and the term of the agreement at five years. Multiplied by 48, the estimated
value of the contract is hence 52,080 euros, which is more than the 40,000-euro
limit starting from which a public procurement has to be held.
In accordance with the Public Procurement Act, the
basis for calculation of the estimated value of a public service contract, in
the case of a contract with a term longer than 48 months, is the monthly value
of provision of the service multiplied by 48.
