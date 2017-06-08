Latvia, Legislation, Real Estate, Transport
Latvian millionaire builds beach house, officially proves it is ''a ship''
State Environment Service (VVD) Liepaja department director Ingrida
Sotnikova told LETA that five years
ago the department lost a court procedure in relation to unlawful building of
the construction on the seashore. The company had been able to prove at court
that the construction is "a ship under construction". The court had
made the decision based on documents issued by the Maritime Administration of
Latvia, claiming that it is a ship under construction, therefore it may be
placed on or near the shore.
LETA learned that the building was built on the land plot that belongs to
Alco fuel retailer. The company belongs to millionaire Argods Lusins. According to Dienas
Bizness business daily, Lusins ranked ninth in last year’s millionaire list
with his property valued at EUR 43 million.
According to Firmas.lv, Alco generated EUR 2,937,924 in turnover, and earned
EUR 901,283 in profit in 2016.
Since 2010, Lusins has made 11 donations to different political parties in
the value of EUR 84,417. Last year his biggest donations went to the Unity
party and the Union of Greens and Farmers.
