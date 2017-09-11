Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Modern EU, Transport
Thursday, 21.02.2019, 10:00
Transport in the Baltic States’ cities: reducing air pollution
Already during 2017, the EU institutions adopted several measure
to reduce transport pollution, so-called “mobility packages” –in line with the
EU’s industrial policy strategy- to complete the process of the European
general “low emission mobility strategy”, which was initiated in 2016.
On the EU smart, innovative and sustainable industrial
policy’s measures see: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-3185_en.htm
The EU states agreed in 2016 EU agreed to collectively
reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGE) of at least 40% by 2030 compared to 1990
levels across all sectors of the development contributing to climate change,
including transport, construction, agriculture, waste disposal, land-use and forestry
sectors, etc.
More on the EU low-carbon economy and reducing emissions in:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-2545_en.htm
Modernising mobility systems
Numerous EU initiatives have formed a set of consistent
policies addressing various interlinked aspects of the mobility systems in the
cities.
The EU efforts and legislative packages consist of the
following initiative and proposals:
- Commission
have outlined a new
road safety policy framework for 2020-30, which is accompanied
by two legislative initiatives on vehicle and pedestrian safety,
as well as on infrastructure safety management;
- Commission
issued a communication to the states on “connected and automated mobility”
to make European states world leaders in autonomous and safe mobility
systems;
- Several
legislative initiatives were adopted: e.g. on CO2 standards for trucks, on their aerodynamic, on tyre labeling
and on a common methodology for fuels price comparison. These initiatives
were accompanied by a strategic action plan for car batteries. These measures
reaffirmed the EU's objective of reducing
GHGE from transport;
- Besides,
two legislative initiatives were revealed for establishing a digital
environment for information exchange in transport;
- Finally,
a draft was adopted to streamline
permitting procedures for projects on the core trans-European transport network (TEN-T).
These initiatives are supported by the “Connecting Europe
Facility” with € 450 mln to support the member states efforts for road safety,
digitisation and multimodality.
Safety and clean mobility
The Commission is taking
measures with strong EU added-value to contribute to safety on roads. For
example, in the “safe mobility” initiative, road
fatalities in the member states since 2001reduced by more than half; however,
still 25,300 people were killed on the EU
roads in 2017 and another 135,000 were seriously injured.
The Commission’s new models of vehicles are equipped
with advanced safety features, such as advanced emergency braking
and lane-keeping system for trucks prevent fatalities for pedestrians and
cyclists. The Commission is helping the states in systematic identification of dangerous
road sections and advice on better-targeted investment: these measures could
save up to 10,500 lives and avoid close to 60,000 injuries over a decade during
2020-30, thereby contributing to the EU's long-term goal of moving close to
zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050 (so-called "vision zero"
program).
As to “clean mobility”
issues and completing the agenda for a low-emission mobility system, the
Commission has put forward the
first ever CO2 emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles. Producers of new truck vehicles from 2025 will have -on average-
reduce CO2 emissions by about 15 per cent lower than presently
and from 2030 –by at least 30%.
These targets would allow transport companies and connected SMEs
to make significant savings thanks to lower fuel consumption (€25,000 over five
years). To allow for further CO2 reductions, the Commission is
making it easier to design more aerodynamic trucks while
at the same time improving labeling for tyres. In addition,
the Commission suggests a comprehensive action plan for car-batteries that
will create a competitive and sustainable battery "ecosystem" in
Europe.
See more in the initiatives initiated by the DG Mobility and
Transport:
https://ec.europa.eu/transport/modes/road/news/2018-05-17-europe-on-the-move-3_en
One of the recent
examples: the European Commission introduced in May 2018 a package of transport
safety measures addressing automated and clean mobility. It included proposals
for CO2 emissions for lorries to reconcile the world-leading
environmental standards with increasing European heavy duty vehicle
manufacturing industry’s competitiveness and secure jobs and growth. Most
popular eco-busses’ brands in Europe are Mercedes, Iveco and MAN.
The European Joint Research Center, JRC*) has provided
essential scientific support to the member states on many EU’s initiatives: in particular,
on present Heavy Duty Vehicles (HDV) emissions and technologies and on the socio-economic
impacts of automated mobility. The JRC can also contribute to the preparation
of the national action plans for competitive and sustainable battery-cell-manufacturing
industries and assessing critical raw materials' demand for batteries for the
electric vehicles sector until 2030.
*) On JRC’s assistance, see in:
https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/news/jrc-scientific-contribution-third-mobility-package
Perspectives
New CO2 emission standards for cars and light vans in the EU
for the period after 2020 is a further step modernising the European mobility
sector and preparing it for climate neutrality in the second half of the century:
emissions from new trucks will have to be 30-40 % lower in 2030 compared to the
2019 emissions. The new standards will help the states to comply with the EU emission
targets, promote innovation in clean mobility solutions, as well as to strengthen
the competitiveness of EU industry, stimulate new employment, reduce fuel
consumption costs for transport operators while contributing to better air
quality.
See more in: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-18-3708_en.htm
More information in the following websites:
- Commission's proposal for CO2 targets for trucks;
- European strategy for low-emission mobility;
- European
Commission 'Clean Planet for All' Communication.
Source: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1071_en.htm?locale=en
