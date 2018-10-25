Digital skills in teaching and education: Commission’s initiative and SDGs

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 05.11.2018.



European Commission suggested new education tools to help schools in the EU states and some neighbouring countries (e.g. Russia, Georgia and Serbia) using digital technologies for teaching and learning. In the EU alone, the new tool will be offered to 76.7 million students and teachers in 250,000 schools on a voluntary basis. Besides, universities have to activate inclusion of SDGs into their agendas and curricula.

The Commission’s new initiative is an integral part of a more general European Digital Education Action Plan. At the end of October, Commissioner for Education, Youth, Culture and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, unveiled some new tools in digital teaching: most important has been SELFIE (Self-reflection on Effective Learning by fostering the use of Innovative Educational Technologies), which is one of the 11 initiatives of the Digital Education Action Plan presented by the Commission in the beginning of 2018. The Action Plan aims at boosting digital skills in the member states and supporting the innovative use of digital technologies in teaching and learning.



Cultural Heritage and teaching According to Eurobarometer, “Nine out of ten Europeans think that cultural heritage should be taught in schools”. The year 2018 was the European Year of Cultural Heritage; citizens and educators have been encouraged to discover Europe’s diverse cultural heritage - at EU, national, regional and local level, and to reinforce a sense of belonging to a common European space. The Community for Schools in Europe (and e-Twinning) has a strong role to play in supporting this discovery. As a cornerstone for collaborative projects between classrooms across Europe, e-Twinning has enabled, in its 13 years of existence, more than two million pupils to work together, harness their cultural differences and develop their European citizenship.

During the annual e-Twinning Conference, which took place in Warsaw, Poland at the end of October 2018, more than 500 teachers from across Europe explored Cultural Heritage, and the intrinsic role it can play in both teaching and learning. With both a keynote address and over 40 different workshops led by experts in the field, participants were sharing new and effective educational approaches, methods and materials to introduce and reinforce Cultural Heritage education in schools. In particular, the e-Twinning Annual Conference in 2018 supported schools to raise their capabilities to: = raise awareness of the common history and values; = reinforce a sense of belonging to Europe; and = demonstrate ways of better safeguarding, enhancing, but also reusing and promoting Europe’s cultural heritage as a shared resource.

Universities & SDG



The task of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is beyond the capabilities and interests of governments; it means that universities have a unique role to play. According to world-renowned economist Jeffrey D. Sachs, the senior United Nations advisor, achieving the SDGs would be impossible without the leadership role of the university sector.

The “convening power of universities” as well as their knowledge and expertise were essential, he argued, cautioning against losing the ‘sustainable development storyline’ to politicians at the expense of experts in universities.

“It’s not that they lack interest, but governments lack technical know-how, he argued; they lack the knowledge and evidence-based research to understand how they meet challenges like rapid scaling of education or how to incorporate information technologies into e-governance, e-finance and e-health.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals which include to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”‚ were adopted as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the United Nations in September 2015.

