World Food Summits: urgent issues being seen and resolved (part I)
The purpose of the global movement “Better Food for More People” and the annual World Food Summit in Denmark
has been to analyse modern potential in “healthy consumption” in order both to find
solutions for “better food for more people” concept/movement and to look into
sustainability through integrated approaches. These are the issues that are becoming
important globally and domestically!
The “world food” challenge is about getting governments, the
private sector and civil society to re-think the food system, and act together
to mobilize and empower over seven billion global population to take it
seriously. The solution involves a holistic approach to the role and importance
of food in society, in culture, in politics, environment, economics and even art.
Global food summits also aim at pushing forward solutions
concerning sustainable food systems and healthy lives to achieve the United
Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
New platform for discussions
The World Food Summit in Denmark has become during last couple of years the world's principal forum for discussing food challenges of global relevance and furthering the “better food for more people” movement. The summit is widely recognised as a vital platform for interaction, insight, and impact bringing together international and national political decision-makers, industry leaders and experts (as well as global gastronomy frontrunners) to develop partnerships and solutions to be turned into local actions and policies. The latter issues are in political agendas of many states; and that’s true - without active participation of governments and NGOs any positive changes can hardly be expected.
More on the summit ideas and program in:
http://bfmp.dk/world-food-summit/archive/world-food-summit-2018/themes/
Short summits’ history
The first
"World Food Conference", took place in Rome in 1974; only in more
than twenty years (!?) global community took closer attention to food issues
and arranged the first world food summit – again in Italy in November 1996-
mainly because the UN FAO is placed in Rome.
The first
summit’s results are seen in the “Rome Declaration on World Food Security” in
which member states stated their “pledge, political will and common national
commitment to achieve food security for all and to efforts to eradicate hunger
in all countries, with an immediate view to reducing the number of
undernourished people to half their present level no later than 2015”.
See: Rome
Declaration (1996) United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, in: http://www.fao.org/docrep/003/w3613e/w3613e00.htm
and in:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rome_Declaration_on_World_Food_Security .
In June 2002, at
the World Food Summit in Italy, the states adopted the “Declaration of the
World Food Summit: five years later”, calling for the establishment of an
intergovernmental working group to prepare a set of guidelines on the implementation
of the
right to food.
This resulted in
the drafting – for the first time in “food history” - of the “Right to Food
Guidelines”. See more in: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right_to_Food_Guidelines
Next was the world
summit on food security, which took place in Italy in November 2009. It was convened
by the FAO’s Council decision and sixty heads of state and government attended
the summit. Countries unanimously adopted a declaration pledging renewed
commitment to eradicate hunger from the earth at the earliest possible date.
On food security
see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Summit_on_Food_Security_2009
Then, FAO’s
activities in organising summit “moved” to the organisation’s member states, of
which Denmark has been most active.
Besides, rapid
population growth and climate change pose new challenges to an already complicated
and even broken food system, which can only be fixed by the collective global
efforts. In this regard, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) was
launched by the UN in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by
malnutrition. Working with partners, GAIN aims at making healthier food choices
more affordable, more available, and more desirable.
More on „Gain”,
see in: https://www.gainhealth.org/about/gain/
Denmark’s initiative: taking the lead
challenge: better food
for more people”, with the purpose of starting international dialogue on
how to unleash the full potential of gastronomy in cities around the world and
to ensure better food for more people. Since then, such “food summits” have become
an annual event.
Thus, the “world food-2016” discussed issues concerning
providing better food for the growing urban population with focus on
gastronomy as a tool to ensure safe, healthy, tasteful and affordable food in
an urbanized world. To frame this kind of discussion, the summit introduced a
metaphor for all the food prepared and served in the kitchens in the
cities: “the big kitchen”.
The summit explored the extent to which “all kitchens” succeeded
in using gastronomy as a key driver for “better food for more people’s”
concept.
The global
movement “Better Food for More People” and the annual World Food Summit in
Copenhagen in September 2017 was taking place for the second year in order to
unleash the full potential of gastronomy and achieve solid actions that ensure
better food for more people wordwide. See more on summits in 2016 and 2017 in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVC98aqZkJo
and
https://www.gainhealth.org/knowledge-centre/event/world-food-summit-2017/
Danish Arla: most interested in ”food for more people’s” concept
“Arla Foods” is an
international cooperative based in Denmark and is the largest producer of dairy
products in Scandinavia. Arla Foods was formed after merging the Swedish dairy
cooperative Arla and the Danish dairy company MD Foods in April
2000. The name Arla derives from the same word as the English word
"early" and is an archaic Swedish term for "early (in the
morning)". See more in: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arla_Foods.
Actually, the
first cooperative dairy was established in Sweden at Stora Arla Gård in Västmanland in 1881 under the name of Arla
Mejeriförening. The first Danish cooperative dairy was established in Hjedding
in Southern Jutland in 1882.
Arla Foods is the
fourth largest dairy company in the world concerning milk volumes and the
seventh globally with respect to turnover. For example in 2016, about 12,500
farmers across Western Europe and Scandinavia owned the Arla cooperative.
Among Arla Food
brands there are about 24 names; however, there are three minor brands also
known in the Baltic States: Arla Brand, Lurpak and Castello cheeses, which are
sold worldwide. The Arla Brand is both a cooperative brand and a brand across
all product categories. The Lurpak brand of butter and spreads
is owned by the Danish Dairy Board, and Castello is a cheese brand including
blue cheese and yellow cheeses.
See more in: https://www.arla.com/our-brands/all-our-brands/
As a cooperative
company owned by milk producers, it wants to ensure creating much value from
the milk producers and thereby achieve a competitive milk price for the
company, consumers and suppliers. See: https://www.arla.com/company/strategy/mission/
Presently Arla is
the world’s fifth largest dairy company in terms of milk intake: the farmers are
expected to increase milk production from about 14 billion kg in 2015 to 16
billion kg in 2020.
Towards 2020, the
company expects 50% growth coming from Europe (which is one of six focus
regions in Arla’s strategy; particularly from the UK, Denmark and Sweden). Other
50% in growth will come from markets outside Europe with the focus on five
market regions in which the Middle East, China, United States, Nigeria (and
probably Russia when it will be re-opened for business). See more in:
https://www.arla.com/company/strategy/strategy-2020/for-our-farmer-owners/
Urgent issues as revealed and resolved
The Danish
forum-2018 included five parallel sessions.
- First, the
“better information” session focussed on increasing understanding of healthy
food through “rethinking” of the food systems with the emphasis of, for
example, teaching cooking in the schools and universities. Thus, school
programs on health and nutrition shall become a new approach to healthy food as
part of the nations’ wellbeing concept.
- Second, “food
safety” session was about reducing illness and diseases caused by non-quality
and contaminated food: about 10 % people in the world fall ill each year due to
these factors, which means an annual loss of 33 million healthy-life years. The
whole food chain –from production to consuming – shall ensure that food does
not cause any negative effect. The issues in the session have been in line with
at least two SDGs: the SDG-3 on good health and wellbeing and SDG-8 on economic
growth. Very important part of the session was devoted to gastronomy issues
with an accent to such aspects as preparing and “appreciating” food.
- Third, the
“food heritage” session focussed on ensuring healthier living through analysis and
involvement of different food cultures. The issue is generally “realised” in
the cities, where diverse cultures meet and mix. Two trends are evident here:
increasingly standardized food cultures and specific diets with various methods
of cooking. The conclusion from the Copenhagen summit-2017 acknowledged that
about half of the people in the world “actively use knowledge of food diversity
to guide their meal choices and food culture”.
- Fourth, the
session on “prevention of food waste” discussed the ways to initiate and scale
solutions to reduce food loss and food waste. The session concluded that
presently with limited resources, it has been vital to introduce sustainable
consumption and production methods in all countries. Thus, about one-third of
food produced in the world gets lost or wasted each year on production and
consumption. Session’s participants stressed that gastronomic knowledge would
facilitate the use of leftovers and reduce food wastes.
-Fifth session
analysed food issues in the human settlements and cities. Suffice it to say
that presently about half the global population resides in cities and towns:
this is where the “genera; food consumption” is actually taking place. The
“food patterns” are part of the general urban challenges, thus becoming an
integral part of the solutions in the SDG-11 on sustainable cities and
communities. In Copenhagen, for example, the “city-public meals” approach has
been used to promote the organic food consumption.
Additionally,
food exhibition “Bite Copenhagen” (as part of the general food summit’s agenda)
was organised in the Copenhagen’s biggest exhibition area, the Bella Center to
focus on gastronomy. It was regarded as a vital tool to practically resolve modern
food challenges; more on that - in the second part of the article.
In the conclusion
it has to be mentioned that this week a “sister-event” on food issues is taking
place in Latvia. For the 24th time in Riga, the international
exhibition Riga Food-2018 devoted to
such issues as foodstuffs, beverages, food processing, technologies, packing,
and service of public nutrition occurs during 5-8 September 2018 in the Latvian
capital. See more in:
http://www.baltic-course.com/rus/good_for_business/?doc=142795&ins_print
