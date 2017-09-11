World Food Summits: urgent issues being seen and resolved (part I)

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 03.09.2018.



Attention to food as a global agenda is justified presently: people’s life and wellbeing to a great extend depend on healthy food and quality products. Some recommendations from recent World Food Forum in Copenhagen are well worth taking into consideration by the Baltic States’ politicians and decision-makers. The article consists of two parts: one about the issues discussed at the summit, the second –about practical gastronomy solutions.

The purpose of the global movement “Better Food for More People” and the annual World Food Summit in Denmark has been to analyse modern potential in “healthy consumption” in order both to find solutions for “better food for more people” concept/movement and to look into sustainability through integrated approaches. These are the issues that are becoming important globally and domestically!

The “world food” challenge is about getting governments, the private sector and civil society to re-think the food system, and act together to mobilize and empower over seven billion global population to take it seriously. The solution involves a holistic approach to the role and importance of food in society, in culture, in politics, environment, economics and even art.

Global food summits also aim at pushing forward solutions concerning sustainable food systems and healthy lives to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



New platform for discussions The World Food Summit in Denmark has become during last couple of years the world's principal forum for discussing food challenges of global relevance and furthering the “better food for more people” movement. The summit is widely recognised as a vital platform for interaction, insight, and impact bringing together international and national political decision-makers, industry leaders and experts (as well as global gastronomy frontrunners) to develop partnerships and solutions to be turned into local actions and policies. The latter issues are in political agendas of many states; and that’s true - without active participation of governments and NGOs any positive changes can hardly be expected. More on the summit ideas and program in: http://bfmp.dk/world-food-summit/archive/world-food-summit-2018/themes/



Short summits’ history The first "World Food Conference", took place in Rome in 1974; only in more than twenty years (!?) global community took closer attention to food issues and arranged the first world food summit – again in Italy in November 1996- mainly because the UN FAO is placed in Rome. The first summit’s results are seen in the “Rome Declaration on World Food Security” in which member states stated their “pledge, political will and common national commitment to achieve food security for all and to efforts to eradicate hunger in all countries, with an immediate view to reducing the number of undernourished people to half their present level no later than 2015”. See: Rome Declaration (1996) United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, in: http://www.fao.org/docrep/003/w3613e/w3613e00.htm and in: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rome_Declaration_on_World_Food_Security . In June 2002, at the World Food Summit in Italy, the states adopted the “Declaration of the World Food Summit: five years later”, calling for the establishment of an intergovernmental working group to prepare a set of guidelines on the implementation of the right to food. This resulted in the drafting – for the first time in “food history” - of the “Right to Food Guidelines”. See more in: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right_to_Food_Guidelines Next was the world summit on food security, which took place in Italy in November 2009. It was convened by the FAO’s Council decision and sixty heads of state and government attended the summit. Countries unanimously adopted a declaration pledging renewed commitment to eradicate hunger from the earth at the earliest possible date.

On food security see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Summit_on_Food_Security_2009 Then, FAO’s activities in organising summit “moved” to the organisation’s member states, of which Denmark has been most active.

Besides, rapid population growth and climate change pose new challenges to an already complicated and even broken food system, which can only be fixed by the collective global efforts. In this regard, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) was launched by the UN in 2002 to tackle the human suffering caused by malnutrition. Working with partners, GAIN aims at making healthier food choices more affordable, more available, and more desirable. More on „Gain”, see in: https://www.gainhealth.org/about/gain/



Denmark’s initiative: taking the lead challenge: better food for more people”, with the purpose of starting international dialogue on how to unleash the full potential of gastronomy in cities around the world and to ensure better food for more people. Since then, such “food summits” have become an annual event.

Thus, the “world food-2016” discussed issues concerning providing better food for the growing urban population with focus on gastronomy as a tool to ensure safe, healthy, tasteful and affordable food in an urbanized world. To frame this kind of discussion, the summit introduced a metaphor for all the food prepared and served in the kitchens in the cities: “the big kitchen”. The summit explored the extent to which “all kitchens” succeeded in using gastronomy as a key driver for “better food for more people’s” concept.

The global movement “Better Food for More People” and the annual World Food Summit in Copenhagen in September 2017 was taking place for the second year in order to unleash the full potential of gastronomy and achieve solid actions that ensure better food for more people wordwide. See more on summits in 2016 and 2017 in: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVC98aqZkJo and https://www.gainhealth.org/knowledge-centre/event/world-food-summit-2017/



Danish Arla: most interested in ”food for more people’s” concept “Arla Foods” is an international cooperative based in Denmark and is the largest producer of dairy products in Scandinavia. Arla Foods was formed after merging the Swedish dairy cooperative Arla and the Danish dairy company MD Foods in April 2000. The name Arla derives from the same word as the English word "early" and is an archaic Swedish term for "early (in the morning)". See more in: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arla_Foods.

Actually, the first cooperative dairy was established in Sweden at Stora Arla Gård in Västmanland in 1881 under the name of Arla Mejeriförening. The first Danish cooperative dairy was established in Hjedding in Southern Jutland in 1882.

Arla Foods is the fourth largest dairy company in the world concerning milk volumes and the seventh globally with respect to turnover. For example in 2016, about 12,500 farmers across Western Europe and Scandinavia owned the Arla cooperative.

Among Arla Food brands there are about 24 names; however, there are three minor brands also known in the Baltic States: Arla Brand, Lurpak and Castello cheeses, which are sold worldwide. The Arla Brand is both a cooperative brand and a brand across all product categories. The Lurpak brand of butter and spreads is owned by the Danish Dairy Board, and Castello is a cheese brand including blue cheese and yellow cheeses. See more in: https://www.arla.com/our-brands/all-our-brands/ As a cooperative company owned by milk producers, it wants to ensure creating much value from the milk producers and thereby achieve a competitive milk price for the company, consumers and suppliers. See: https://www.arla.com/company/strategy/mission/

Presently Arla is the world’s fifth largest dairy company in terms of milk intake: the farmers are expected to increase milk production from about 14 billion kg in 2015 to 16 billion kg in 2020. Towards 2020, the company expects 50% growth coming from Europe (which is one of six focus regions in Arla’s strategy; particularly from the UK, Denmark and Sweden). Other 50% in growth will come from markets outside Europe with the focus on five market regions in which the Middle East, China, United States, Nigeria (and probably Russia when it will be re-opened for business). See more in: https://www.arla.com/company/strategy/strategy-2020/for-our-farmer-owners/

