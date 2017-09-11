Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Innovations, Modern EU, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:45
“Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
Most people in labour market issues, education, industry and
business wonder how to develop optimal business-industry-aligned education and
training. It is not an easy task for both politicians and economists; however,
digitalisation process can definitely help. Some modern projects supported by
the EU Horizon program have shown the way forward.
Suggested solutions and way-outs
First, Commission suggested is so-called “data science
technology”: the emergence of such data science technologies is having an
impact on nearly every aspect of conducting research, scientists’ way of thinking,
as well as use and sharing research data.
The EDISON project provides foundation mechanisms to speed-up
the increase in the number of competent and qualified “data scientists” in
Europe. This Commission’s EDISON initiates various measures to reduce the gap
between the supply side of educators and trainers and the demand side of
employers. The EDISON Data Science Framework (EDSF) is based on some
recommendations and documents: e.g. the Competence Framework, the Body of
Knowledge and the Model Curriculum; there are as well various processes
that help to keep the information within these documents fresh and
relevant are almost equally as important.
See more in: http://edison-project.eu/edison
Second. to speed-up the number of competent and qualified
data scientists in Europe, the EDISON project (Education for Data Intensive Science to Open New science frontiers) has developed
the EDISON Data Science Framework (EDSF).
On Edison see: http://edison-project.eu/;
on EDSF see: http://edison-project.eu/edison/edison-data-science-framework-edsf
Assisting educators
The Data Science Framework, EDSF gathers training
materials and information to help educators, trainers, employers, and research
infrastructure managers in identifying, recruiting and inspiring the data
science professionals of the future. The EDSF can be used to develop new
courses in data science, evaluate existing modules and courses, draft job
descriptions, and plan and design efficient data-intensive research teams
across a range of scientific disciplines.
All EDSF documents are freely available via the project’s
website as an open source product.
Even if the project is now over, the EDSF remains a dynamic
tool used to define common tools that others can build on
and addressing the increasing demand for data-related skills.
Digital technologies have transformed nearly every aspect of how research is conducted, how scientists think, and how research data are used and shared. To make the most of this evolution, the EU-funded EDISON project has developed tools to boost data science education and encourage the emergence of the profession of data scientist.
See more in:
https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/edison-training-scientists-today-and-tomorrow
During September 2015- August 2017, the project developers received about
€ 2,5 million of EU funding under Horizon 2020, the EU
research and innovation programme.
By supporting data science, EDISON project has
encouraged the spread of open science and “big data” technologies,
which allow research to be more open, collaborative, creative
and closer to the society.
On EU Horizon 2020 program see: https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/horizon2020/; on Open Science & Big Data see: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/open-science; and https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/big-data.
On common EU data space see: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/communication-towards-common-european-data-space
New generation of scientists
Another program, i.e. the EDISON Champions of Education and
Training is aimed at helping to create the new generation of “data science
professionals”. EDISON seeks to support such pioneers particularly where they
are exploiting the outputs of the EDISON initiative in the form of the EDISON
Data Science Framework (EDSF).
In addition to making use of the EDSF, “champions” provide crucial feedback into the evolution of the framework. Champions refers to teams at universities, colleges or other teaching or training establishments engaged in developing and /or delivering the courses that “data science professionals” need. Support for such teams varies and is dependent on particular needs that can help move things forward. In particular support will focus on bringing such teams together for various meetings and conferences to share best practice.
See more in:
http://edison-project.eu/edison/education-and-training-champions
The Commission is fully aware that “data science” is a
complex profession, where several competences from multiple disciplines have to
be combined to identify a profile of professional competences that are
required more and more in several employment contexts and stakeholder domains.
The employment market segments for data scientists range from pure e-Science driven by research communities, to applications of data science professionals in such spheres as public management, numerous industry sectors and corresponding labour market segments (from pharmaceutical, to manufacturing, aerospace, energy, etc).
See more in:
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian finmin estimates 0.6% GDP surplus in 2019
- 18.07.2018 Latvian companies are offered new export opportunities in Japan
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian PM drops out of presidential ratings' top three