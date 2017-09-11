“Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management

Eugene Eteris, European Studies Faculty, RSU, BC International Editor, Copenhagen, 18.07.2018.



Politicians and economists in the EU states are striving to align industrial development with business and education. The same is the problem for the Baltic States. To solve the issue, some suggest a more extensive use of digital society’s opportunities. Numerous EU programs provide a feasible assistance: politicians just have to be more active.

Most people in labour market issues, education, industry and business wonder how to develop optimal business-industry-aligned education and training. It is not an easy task for both politicians and economists; however, digitalisation process can definitely help. Some modern projects supported by the EU Horizon program have shown the way forward.



Suggested solutions and way-outs First, Commission suggested is so-called “data science technology”: the emergence of such data science technologies is having an impact on nearly every aspect of conducting research, scientists’ way of thinking, as well as use and sharing research data.

The EDISON project provides foundation mechanisms to speed-up the increase in the number of competent and qualified “data scientists” in Europe. This Commission’s EDISON initiates various measures to reduce the gap between the supply side of educators and trainers and the demand side of employers. The EDISON Data Science Framework (EDSF) is based on some recommendations and documents: e.g. the Competence Framework, the Body of Knowledge and the Model Curriculum; there are as well various processes that help to keep the information within these documents fresh and relevant are almost equally as important.

See more in: http://edison-project.eu/edison

Second. to speed-up the number of competent and qualified data scientists in Europe, the EDISON project (Education for Data Intensive Science to Open New science frontiers) has developed the EDISON Data Science Framework (EDSF).

On Edison see: http://edison-project.eu/; on EDSF see: http://edison-project.eu/edison/edison-data-science-framework-edsf



Assisting educators The Data Science Framework, EDSF gathers training materials and information to help educators, trainers, employers, and research infrastructure managers in identifying, recruiting and inspiring the data science professionals of the future. The EDSF can be used to develop new courses in data science, evaluate existing modules and courses, draft job descriptions, and plan and design efficient data-intensive research teams across a range of scientific disciplines.

All EDSF documents are freely available via the project’s website as an open source product.

Even if the project is now over, the EDSF remains a dynamic tool used to define common tools that others can build on and addressing the increasing demand for data-related skills.

Digital technologies have transformed nearly every aspect of how research is conducted, how scientists think, and how research data are used and shared. To make the most of this evolution, the EU-funded EDISON project has developed tools to boost data science education and encourage the emergence of the profession of data scientist.

See more in: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/edison-training-scientists-today-and-tomorrow During September 2015- August 2017, the project developers received about € 2,5 million of EU funding under Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme.

By supporting data science, EDISON project has encouraged the spread of open science and “big data” technologies, which allow research to be more open, collaborative, creative and closer to the society.

On EU Horizon 2020 program see: https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/horizon2020/; on Open Science & Big Data see: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/open-science; and https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/big-data.

On common EU data space see: https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/communication-towards-common-european-data-space

